ASHEBORO — Randolph County Government and the City of Asheboro, in partnership with the Corporate-Municipalities Wellness Coalition, hosted their first joint Health Fair at Randolph Community College on June 4 and 5. More than 300 participants from various businesses and municipalities attended the two-day event.

“This is the largest health fair with the most comprehensive health screenings we’ve ever had for our employees,” said Sam Varner, Randolph County wellness administrator and event organizer.

Some of the health screenings included hemoglobin A1c, blood pressure, glucose, foot and gait, oral and dental, bone density, shoulder, spine, body fat and vision screening. Special health topics incorporated diabetes education, colonoscopy information, tobacco cessation and stress management.

The Health Fair was supported by area vendors, including Randolph Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health, Department of Public Health, Prevo Drug, YMCA, Nautilus Family Fitness, MERCE Family Care, Five Points Medical Center, Blase Chiropractic and Cigna Healthcare.

There were three medical doctors, two dentists and numerous medical professionals on-site assisting with health screenings. As a bonus, five massage therapists provided free chair massage and Smokehouse Bistro food truck served meals both days.

There was a drawing for county employees who attended, with 25 sponsor-donated, health-related prizes awarded. Tasha Dakoulis from the Department of Social Services was the winner of an Apple watch.

“Through events like this, we are creating a culture of wellness through partnerships and collaborations that will enhance the health and well-being of our workforce and drive economic development in our county,” said Hal Johnson, county manager.