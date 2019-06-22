Brunswick Quilters

SHALLOTTE -- The Brunswick Quilters meets 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at the Shallotte Presbyterian Church, 6070 MH Rourk Drive.

Visitors are welcome to come learn a new craft or perfect your current quilting skills. In-house classes offered by our members, give back to the community - quilts for Habitat Homes, baby quilts, walker bags for assisted living residents.

For more information, visit https://brunswickquilters.com/ or email brunswickquilters@gmail.com.

Brunswick Shores Amateur Radio Club Field Day

CALABSSH -- Members of the Brunswick Shores Amateur Radio Club will participate in the national Amateur Radio Field Day exercise, 2-8 p.m. June 22 ande 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 23 at Calabash Town Park, 868 Persimmon Road, SW. The event is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend.

Since 1933, ham radio operators across North America have established temporary ham radio stations in public locations during Field Day to showcase the science and skill of Amateur Radio.

For more information about Field Day or Amateur Radio, contact Gary Quinn, nc4sgq@gmail.com or visit http://www.arrl.org/what-is-ham-radio.

Kiwanis Club of Wilmington

WILMINGTON — The Kiwanis Club of Wilmington will meet at noon June 26 at the First Baptist Church Activity Center, 1939 Independence Blvd. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time. Guests wishing to attend can call Bill Malchano at 910-540-7677. Details: https://www.wilmingtonkiwanis.org/.

Knitting Guild of America

WILMINGTON -- The Knitting Guild of America, Cape Fear Knitters will meet 10 a.m.. to noon June 22 in the Pine Room of the New Hanover County Public Library, Northeast branch, located at 1241 Military Cutoff Road. The program will be Using Ravelry and Knit Companion Websites to enhance your skills and make good use of your yarn. Members are encouraged to bring in their laptops or ipads to follow along with the program. Knitters of all skill levels and experience are welcome.

Remembering Our Hereos

Remembering Our Heroes (formerly World II Remembered) will meet June 26 at the New Hanover County Senior Center, located at South College Road and Shipyard Boulevard. Gather for coffee and sweets at 9:30 a.m. The program begins promptly at 10 a.m.

The program will be presented by member Nick Priscu, a former Maritime Engineer who last served on the SS Horizon Spirit, a Container Ship operating out of the West Coast. Priscu, now in retirement, resides in Sunset Beach and puts his maritime engineering skills to good use by restoring and interpreting the engineering spaces on the USS North Carolina Memorial.

The Son of a World War II Mariner, Priscu will recount the events leading to the sinking of his Father's ship while in a North Atlantic convoy in March of 1943 and subsequent rescue at sea.

Senior Men's Club of Wilmington

WILMINGTON -- The Senior Men’s Club of Wilmington will meet 10-11 a.m. June 28 at the Hampton Inn Wilmington-Medical Park, 2320 S. 17th St. All men over 60 are welcome and when you decide to become a member the annual dues are $70. Coffee, doughnuts and fellowship networking begin at 9:30 a.m. Program by Shane Fernando on "Wilson Center update." For more information, contact John A. Gill at 910-686-4316 or jag4440@yahoo.com.

