Ashley Blackman and Esben Boxer of Waves were united in marriage on April 6, 2019, at Station No. 2 in Wilmington with Todd Robinson officiating.

The bride is the daughter of Carl and Jenny Blackman of New Bern. She is the granddaughter of Sandra Buick of New Bern and the late Carl and Mary Blackman.

The bridegroom is the son of Mike and Hanna Boxer of Wilmington and the grandson of Karl and Betty Boxer of Charlotte and Jens and Else Sovensen of Bjergby, Denmark.

The bride was given in marriage by her parents.

Bridesmaids were Liz Hiner of Wilmington, Morgen Hoffman of Waves, Kelc Edwards of Baltimore, Md. and Meghan Bruso of Media, Pa.

Best man was Lee Boxer of Charlotte, brother of the groom.

Groomsmen were Phil Forsman and Clay Denham, both of Waves.

A reception hosted by the parents of the couple was held at Station No. 2.

The bride graduated from UNC-Wilmington and is employed by REAL Watersports of Waves.

The bridegroom graduated from Cape Fear Community College and is employed by REAL Watersports of Waves.

The couple will reside in Waves.