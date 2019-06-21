DENTON — The 49th Annual Southeast Old Threshers’ Reunion, the largest steam, gas-engine and antique farm show in the Southeastern United States, will take place Tuesday-Saturday, July 2-6, at Denton FarmPark, 1072 Cranford Road, Denton.

Along with historic demonstrations of threshing — from horse-drawn to steam- and gas-powered machinery — hundreds of antique tractors, cars and engines will be on display daily.

New features this year include a Ferris wheel, The Travelin’ Woodright and two misting tents to keep visitors cool. An exhibit about the 1961 B-52 Bomber crash near Denton will also be on display.

The featured tractor this year is the Earthmaster, which was manufactured in Statesville for a short period of time in the 1950s.

The Threshers’ Reunion began in 1970 as a celebration of threshing, the process of separating edible grain from the inedible chaff that surrounds it. In recent years, the Reunion has expanded to include more than 1,000 antique tractors; wood sawing demonstrations; Border Collie herding; crafts; lawnmower-pull, tractor-pull and pedal-pull contests; live music; and kids’ activities. Helicopter and train rides will be available every day for an additional fee. The Reunion will wrap up on Saturday night with a fireworks show at 9 p.m.

Centuries ago, threshing was done by hand, a very laborious process referred to in the Bible. Several different horse-powered threshing methods followed until steam- and gas-powered machines — and finally, the automated combine — were invented. All methods will be demonstrated at various times throughout each day of the Reunion.

Before the official Reunion begins, the Eighth Annual Tractor Ride will take place on Monday, July 1, at 9 a.m. Those who wish to ride can register the morning of the event beginning at 7:30 a.m. Cost is $25 if you bring a tractor to ride on and $35 if you ride on one of the trams. Registration fees will benefit the South Davidson Family Resource Center and the Mountain Vista Resident Fund.

Denton FarmPark is a family-owned historical park with 15 restored buildings including a general store, grist mill, church, plantation house, blacksmith shop and log cabin. During special events, a full-size train gives rides around the park on a one-and-a-half-mile track. The campground accommodates 500 campsites.

Park gates are open each day from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Admission is $15 per day for adults and $6 for children ages 5-11 and includes most events and demonstrations. Military personnel with ID will receive $2 off admission. There is no charge for children 4 and under. Tickets can be purchased at the gate; multiple-day tickets are available for a discount. Food will be available for purchase.

The following special events will take place on specific days:

Tuesday, July 2

* 5 p.m.: Lawnmower pull

* 3 p.m.: Michael Cosner performance

* 6 p.m.: Auction benefiting the South Davidson Family Resource Center and the Mountain Vista Resident Fund

* 7:30 p.m.: Threshers Reunion Queen Pageant

Wednesday, July 3

* 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Performances by 11th Hour

* 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.: Performances by The Cockman Family

* 5 p.m.: Tractor games

Thursday, July 4

* 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Performances by the Kevin Prater Band

* 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.: Performances by the Sweet Tea Trio

* 4:45 p.m.: Stock tractor pull

Friday, July 5

* 9 a.m.: Antique consignment auction

* 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Performances by Backline

* 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.: Performances by Vegas McGraw

* 4:45 p.m.: Super tractor pull

Saturday, July 6

* 10 a.m.: Pedal pull

* 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Performances by Deeper Shade of Blue

* 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.: Performances by David Ball

* 5 p.m.: Horse pull

* 9 p.m.: Fireworks followed by a night train ride

For more information, call 336-859-2755.