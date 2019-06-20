ASHEBORO — Have you ever wondered about your great-grandparents? Or have you wanted to work on your family history but had no idea how to get started?

If you answered yes to these questions, plan to join Randolph Senior Adults Association, the Randolph Public Library and Family Historian Kendra Lyons for a new monthly class to learn about basic research, credible sources of information and how to start your genealogy journey.

Lyons will hold classes at The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Adult Resource & Education Center, 347 W. Salisbury St., Asheboro, on the fourth Thursdays of each month from 1:30-2:30 p.m. beginning Thursday, June 27.

Classes are free and open to the public. Pre-registration is required by calling 336-625-3389.

For more information or to register, contact Ginger Flynt at 336-625-3389, ext. 211.