The Alamance County Board of Commissioners voted more than a year ago to hire a Texas law firm to sue pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors for the local damage of the opioid crisis. That suit was filed in federal court this week.

The county is suing more than 20 drug companies in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina, charging that they conspired, and with outside organizations they often funded, to increase demand for opioids with false public information, and satisfied that growing demand, in part, by ignoring signs that drugs were being diverted from legal use to abuse, all of which made them billions of dollars. It also created a crisis of addiction and overdoses throughout the country leading to more than 28,000 deaths from 1999 to 2014, according to the suit, and fueled growth in the use of heroin.

The opioid crisis has hit Alamance County particularly hard, according to the suit, with opioid-related deaths more than doubling from 53 from 1999 to 2007, to 108 from 2008 to 2017.

The number of opioid prescriptions written in Alamance County was above the national average, according to the suit. Eighty-three prescriptions per 100 people were filled in 2016, while the national average was less than 67 per 100. Those rates were actually higher in the preceding years, with a peak in 2013 of more than 98 prescriptions per 100 people in Alamance County, compared to a national average of 78 per 100 nationally. Those figures come from the Centers for Disease Control, according to the suit.

“The sheer volume of prescription opioids distributed to pharmacies in the Plaintiff’s Community [Alamance County], and/or to pharmacies from which the Distributor Defendants knew the opioids were likely to be diverted into Plaintiff’s Community, is excessive for the medical need of the community,” the suit reads, though it does not identify the pharmacies.

Across North Carolina, opioid-related emergency room visits increased by 55 percent from 2009 to 2014, according to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, to 200 per 100,000 population, or 3,515.

Opioid abuse is blamed for a nearly 36 percent increase in the number of children in foster care in North Carolina from 2010 to 2016, and there was a dramatic 902 percent increase in the number of newborn babies hospitalized for opioid withdrawal from 2004 to 2015.

All of this cost the state thousands of lives and billions of dollars, according to the suit.

While class-action suits over opioids haven’t gone well, 42 states and at least 1,600 local governments have filed suits like this one, charging public nuisance violations and racketeering, according to Reuters, and Oklahoma’s suit was the first to reach court in late May. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries settled with the state for $85 million just before its trial was set to start, just a couple of months after Purdue Pharma paid Oklahoma $270 million over its marketing of OxyContin.

The suit alleges manufacturers of opioids increased demand for opioids with false claims made in advertising and indirect marketing, including claims that addiction to prescription opioids was not a serious risk, that signs of addiction could be treated with opioids, that higher doses for long-term patients didn’t add to the risk of addiction or overdose and that withdraw from drugs like OxyContin was easily managed.

The companies spent $14 million on advertising opioids in medical journals just in 2011, according to the suit, “nearly triple what they spent in 2001.”

Companies also spent $168 million on “detailing branded opioids,” according to the suit, sending sales representatives also went directly to doctors’ offices and held small-group speaker programs in 2014, more than twice what they spent in 2000.

Distributors, according to the suit, ignored their duty under federal law to watch for and stop suspicious orders, where buyers are ordering more pills than the population they serve could legitimately or safely consume and are therefore likely to be diverted from prescription sales to black market sales.

They also spent hundreds of millions lobbying federal and state legislatures to undermine regulation and enforcement, according to the suit.

Those sides of the industry weren’t doing all this in isolation, according to the suit, there is evidence in how these companies do business that there is significant communication – including industry wide practices of manufacturers paying rebates and chargebacks to distributors – about the distribution and demand for the drugs, much of which, should have raised red flags.

The suit calls it an “opioid diversion enterprise” to systematically and fraudulently avoid having controls on diversion of the drugs into the illegal market. The allegation is part of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO, charges the suit makes against these pharmaceutical companies.

“[T]hey were able to extract billions of dollars of revenue from the addicted American public, while entities like [Alamance County] experienced tens of millions of dollars of injury,” the suit reads.

The companies’ efforts worked, and opioids are “now the most prescribed class of drugs,” according to the suit, bringing in $11 billion globally in 2010.

The County Commissioners hired Dallas-based Baron & Budd last year. It’s a large firm with a long history of class action suits with a local representative in Yanceyville, lawyer and former state Sen. George Daniel of Daniel-Thomas Attorneys at Law.

Reporter Isaac Groves can be reached at igroves@thetimesnews.com or 336-506-3045. Follow him on Twitter at @tnigroves.