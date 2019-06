BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — Olivet Nazarene University announced a local student who made the Dean’s List for the spring 2019.

To qualify for inclusion on the Dean’s List, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.

Jessica Bishop of Asheboro was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2019.