WICHITA FALLS, Texas — Midwestern State University announced local students who made the President’s Honor Roll and the Provost’s Honor Roll for the spring 2019.

A student who completes 12 hours in one semester with no grade lower than A (4.0) will be included on the President’s Honor Roll. The student cannot have semester grades of I, WF or NC.

A student who completes 12 hours in one semester with a grade point average of 3.75-3.99 and no grade lower than C will be included on the Provost’s Honor Roll. The student cannot have semester grades of I, WF or NC.

The following are area students who made Honor Rolls for the spring 2019:

* Mt. Gilead: Kelly Burrow, Provost’s Honor Roll.

* Star: Ginger Allen, President’s Honor Roll.

Both students majored in Respiratory Care.