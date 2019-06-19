Q: What are the regulations regarding parking on roads in subdivisions that are state maintained? Until recently, residents and delivery trucks only parked temporarily for loading and unloading. Now it’s becoming the norm, including tractor-trailers. C.D., Fayetteville

A: C.D. said in a follow up email that he lives in the Woodlea Subdivision off Cumberland Road and is primarily referring to Dominion and Dumbarton roads.

Andrew Barksdale, public relations officer for the N.C. Department of Transportation, said, “We do not permit any vehicle, regardless if it’s a delivery truck or a tractor-trailer, to be parked in our roadway or in any way blocking the flow of traffic.”

Barksdale said if someone sees such a vehicle, they should call 911 to have law enforcement investigate to see whether the vehicle poses a hazard to traffic.

He does say that the state’s General Statute allows parking on the shoulder of a state-maintained road, if the vehicle is parked so that other motorists can see it from at least 200 feet away, and if the parked vehicle is completely off the roadway.

— Susan Turley

