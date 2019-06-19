GREENSBORO — Greensboro College announced local students who received their bachelor’s or master’s degrees during commencement exercises on May 11.
The following are area students who made the Graduates List:
* Archdale: Samantha Renee Saint, B.A. in History Education; and Stephanie Beck Fuller, B.B.A. in Organizational Leadership and Management.
* Asheboro: Summer Grace Davis, B.A. in Psychology.
* Liberty: Makayla Jean Humphreys, B.A. in Art; and Kayla Mariah Martin, B.A. in Psychology.
* Thomasville: Adrienne Nicole Neel, B.A. in Liberal Studies.