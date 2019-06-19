Editor’s note: To have your event listed in future editions of The Daily News, please add it to our online calendar. The calendar can be accessed at jdnews.com/thingstodo, just create an account and add your event listing.

Today

Kayak the Salt Marsh: N.C. Maritime Museum, Beaufort, 9 a.m. to noon June 19. Registration 252-504-7758. Learn about local history with a relaxing paddle through a salt marsh. Cost $35.

Free Outreach Fellowship Dinner: New Covenant Ministries COGIC, 121 Stillwood Road, 2 to 5 p.m. June 19. 910-545-4885. Co-hosted by Salvation Army. Food give away/clothing.

Singles support group meeting: Cheddar’s Restaurant, 2007 Western Blvd. 6 p.m. June 19. 910-455-2089.

Evening Gun: Fort Macon State Park, Atlantic Beach, 4 p.m. June 19. Watch a 19th century cannon loaded and fired in the military tradition of “Evening Gun.”

Summer Movies at the Circle: Atlantic Beach Town Park Circle, 8:30 p.m. June 19. Free. Bring lawn chair and enjoy the movie, “Mary Poppins Returns.”

June 20

Natural Side of Fort Macon: Fort Macon State Park, Atlantic Beach, 10 a.m. June 20. Meet at the visitor center for a hike exploring the natural side of Fort Macon covering both trail and beach.

Sounds of Summer: Soundside Park, Surf City, 7 to 9 p.m. June 20. Free. Bring lawn chair and enjoy the music of “Soul on the Beach Band.” Small coolers allowed.

Community Forum: “Fair Districts NC” Onslow County Public Library, 58 Doris Ave., 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. June 20. Information on redistricting, redistricting reform and program, “Democracy for Sale.”

EmeraldFest: Western Regional Access, 6:30 to 8 p.m. June 20. Bring lawn chair and enjoy the music of "The Will & Tony Show.”

Take Off Pounds Sensibly meetings: 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Onslow Multipurpose Complex, 4024 Richlands Highway Pine Valley United Methodist Church, 910 Pine Valley Road, Jacksonville. Weigh ins at 5 p.m.

Bingo: American Legion Post 265, 7 p.m. Thursdays, 146 Broadhurst Road, Jacksonville. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, concessions at 6 p.m.