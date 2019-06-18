Editor's Note: This article is made possible through a sponsored content partnership with New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Many men are embarrassed to go to the doctor and report concerns because of pride, said Dr. Christian P. Daniel, family medicine practitioner with New Hanover Medical Group - NHRMC Physician Group.

“So many men take better care of their cars than they do themselves,” Daniel said. “You go in, your get your oil changed, you get your filters changed, you get your tires rotated and balanced, you keep fresh tires on the car before a problem happens. They’re certainly paying more for health insurance than they are for automotive insurance. They ought to take advantage of it.”

Family history is the key thing to look at in men’s health, he said.

“If there’s a family history of a condition, be it high blood pressure, stroke, heart disease – regardless of whether you’re having symptoms of any of those types of diseases, including diabetes – you ought to recognize that because of that family history you’re at heightened risk for those diseases,” Daniel said.

Just because you’re not having symptoms of a disease doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist, he said. In families with histories of heart disease, autopsies of children who died in accidents showed hardening of the arteries can start as early as when the person is a toddler.

“It’s so critical that even though you feel good that you get yourself checked out periodically,” Daniel said. “If you have no history of major medical problems in your family, you could always be the first in your family. It’s always good to take advantage of your ability to get a wellness exam.”

Some diseases such as high blood pressure can be treated early, before something catastrophic like a stroke or heart attack, he said.

Early physicals and lab tests can detect diabetes or high cholesterol, two diseases that can come on slowly and are preventable. Screening for lung cancer also is available for heavy smokers.

“If you’re a man who smokes, the data now shows that that puts you at such a high risk for developing an abdominal aortic aneurysm that it’s recommended that men who have ever smoked as few as a hundred cigarettes in their life be screened once they reach older age,” Daniel said.

An abdominal aortic aneurysm is enlargement of the main artery in the abdomen that, if ruptured, is usually fatal, he said.

“If you see an aneurysm forming in a smoker, you can fix it before it gets too big,” Daniel said. “It’s a very simple procedure to fix an abdominal aortic aneurysm now. It’s like a cardiac catheterization. They can go in through your groin and fix it without a major operation, which is what used to happen.”

Daniel said no discussion of men’s health would be complete without mentioning the prostate, a gland that sits at the base of the bladder in men. If the prostate gets enlarged, it obstructs the bladder’s ability to empty.

“I think a lot of men don’t go to the doctor because they think they’re going to get a rectal exam,” he said. “Sometimes that may not be necessary, and some people advocate against rectal exams unless you’re symptomatic.”

Daniel said understanding the prostate gland and potential symptoms of its diseases are critical, because it’s the early reporting of symptoms that makes the difference in the outcomes.

“Men with enlarged prostate will feel like their stream has gotten weak,” he said. Other symptoms of an enlarged prostate include dribbling after urinating, waking up frequently at night to urinate and urinating frequently because of the feeling the bladder is never completely empty.

“It should be noted that an enlarged prostate doesn’t always mean cancer, and, in most cases, it is not,” Daniel said. “It is a term called benign prostatic hyperplasia or BPH and that’s something that’s easily treatable. Prostate cancer, when identified early, is usually very well treated now.”

The PSA, or prostate-specific antigen, test, usually done in conjunction with a rectal exam of the prostate, is a common, though sometimes controversial, way of screening for prostate cancer, he said.

In fact, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force’s current recommendation is that man with no symptoms not be screened for prostate cancer, meaning no PSA and no rectal exam, Daniel said.

“I think it’s a decision you have with your doctor,” he said. “You sit down, and you talk about it. You spend two minutes. Are you having any symptoms of an enlarged prostate? Is there a family history of prostate cancer? Are you worried about your prostate being enlarged? If there’s any cause for concern, do rectal exam and do a PSA.”

Some men worry about going to the doctor and being diagnosed with high blood pressure because some medications could result in erectile dysfunction, Daniel said.

“There are a lot of medicines that do not have that as a significant side effect,” he said.

Getting in to see the doctor for a wellness exam is critical for men, Daniel said.

“We can make the appointment or the visit for the physical much less intimidating if they understand the benefit far outweighs the little bit of discomfort or risk and, in some cases, there’s no discomfort at all,” he said.

