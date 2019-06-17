GRADUATIONS
Area students who graduated this spring from Western Carolina University are:
BURLINGTON
Christopher Ryan Brooks, Bachelor of Science
Darrell Edward Freeland, Bachelor of Science in business administration
Angela Dawn Robbins, Bachelor of Science in nursing, summa cum laude, capstone
Carleen T. Turner, Bachelor of Science
MEBANE
Sarah Elizabeth Burke, Bachelor of Science in anthropology;
Terrence Eugene Caldwell, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice;
Morgan Elise Cheek, Master of Science in chemistry;
Hope McKayla Garcia, Bachelor of Science in psychology;
Starr Michelle McArdle, Bachelor of Science in birth–kindergarten;
Trent Jason Ramsey, Master’s in project management;
GIBSONVILLE
Hannah Rose Kelly, Bachelor of Science in education
Taylor Lynn Martin, Bachelor of Science
Jacob Ryan Finerty, Bachelor of Science in business administration and law;
Allison Danielle Hartsoe, Bachelor of Social Work in social work;
Conor Matthew O'Kane, Bachelor of Science in business administration in computer information systems;
GRAHAM
Elizabeth Dewey Jordan, Master of Science in human resources;
Jennifer Bradley Matherly, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice;
HAW RIVER
Shanise Scruggs Grace, Master of Science in nursing leadership;
WHITSETT
Charles Jordan Tolbert, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice;
BROWNS SUMMIT
David James Langston, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice;
YANCEYVILLE
Jasmine McAllister, Bachelor of Science in education in middle grades social studies;
BLANCH
Jack Pendleton Crumpton, Bachelor of Science in engineering technology;
LIBERTY
Christy Harris, Master’s in construction management; and
Morgan N Valentine, Bachelor of Science in business administration in accounting.
Alamance County students who graduated May 13 from Central Carolina Community College are:
Courtney Bullock;
Cassie Crutchfield;
Logan Doss;
Payton Doss;
Samantha Medley;
Dorena Miller; and
India Weddington.
Taylor Hearn of Elon received a Bachelor of Science in computer science in May from the Georgia Institute of Technology.
ACADEMIC DISTINCTION
Area students who made the spring Chancellor's List at Western Carolina University are:
BURLINGTON
Lucas S. Belton
Brian B. Booe
Garrett G. May
Melanie L. Vick
MEBANE
Yana P. Clarke
Christopher T. Cockman
Samantha D. Flanagan
Hope M. Garcia
Natanael Vazquez
GIBSONVILLE
Whitney L. Dickens
Sierra F. Everette
Allison D. Hartsoe
Kyler D. Johnson
Brianna R. Kelly
Hannah R. Kelly
Hannah E. Loftis
SNOW CAMP
James T. Turney
YANCEYVILLE
Jade C. Hollars
Jasmine McAllister
MILTON
James L. Pointer
LIBERTY
Noah I. Ballard
Kayla H. Brewer
Jenna M. Georgevich
Area students who made the spring Dean's List at Western Carolina University are:
BURLINGTON
Kennedy A. Glass
MEBANE
Sarah E. Burke
Kyle M. Jackowski
Kayla J. Robinette
Michaela B. Walker
GIBSONVILLE
Tyler D. Hamlet
Alyssa L. Ricci
WHITSETT
Katie B. Kelly
McLEANSVILLE
Kayla R. White
BROWNS SUMMIT
Corey M. Barrow
Caroline A. Dunn
Adama Lusine
YANCEYVILLE
William A. Woods
BLANCH
Jack P. Crumpton
William H. Crumpton
LIBERTY
Mackenzie A. Wright
Orangellys M. Santiago
Jake A. Williamson
Dinaisya Monet Harrison, an architecture major from Burlington, and Karina Rayne Mace of Mebane made the spring Dean’s List at Clemson University.
Terell Johnson of Burlington made the spring Dean’s List at Saint Francis University.
Area students who won academic awards this spring at Randolph Community College are:
Margaret A. Stubblefield of Burlington, interior design;
Malinda D. Blackwell of Liberty, advertising and graphic design; and
Bernadine F. Hernandez of Liberty, photographic technology: photojournalism.
Area students who won curriculum awards this spring at Randolph Community College are:
Teresa Sue Herring of Burlington, human services technology substance abuse; and
Trevor L. Jordan of Liberty, IT-network and cyber security specialist.
SCHOLARSHIP
Will Martin, a graduate of Western Alamance High School, has won the Alamance Scholarship to Lenoir-Rhyne University, sponsored by Macedonia Lutheran Church of Burlington and Lutheran Retirement Ministries. The scholarship is worth $4,500 per year, $18,000 over four years.