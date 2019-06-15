Local student appointed to U.S. Air Force Academy

Skylar Burke, Hoggard High School Class of 2019, has earned an appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy class of 2023. She is the daughter of Robert Burke and Pamela Mitchell of Wilmington.

Skylar was nominated for this appointment by Representative David Rouzer, which is equivalent to a full four-year scholarship to a top-tier university.

She competed with more than 10,000 other interested students across the United States and is one of just 1,150 to receive an appointment to the class of 2023. She earned this appointment by excelling in Hoggard’s very challenging International Baccalaureate program, captaining both its cross country and track teams and by providing outstanding leadership in a variety of school and community activities. She will be joining a select group of students who will train to be the future leaders of the US Air Force.

When Skylar graduates from the Air Force Academy, she will have earned a Bachelor of Science degree and be commissioned a second lieutenant in the United States Air Force.

U.S. Air Force Airman Tyler C. Griggs

U.S. Air Force Airman Tyler C. Griggs graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Griggs is the son of Robert L. and Amanda B. Griggs of Wilmington, and a 2018 graduate of Ashley High School.

U.S. Air Force Airman Ana Livington

U.S. Air Force Airman Ana Livington graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Livington is the daughter of Victor Cortes Mexicano and Reina Parada Santos of Wilmington. She is the wife of Dillon Livingston of Altus, Okla.

The airman is a 2016 graduate of Emsley A. Laney High School, Wilmington.

U.S. Air Force Airman Mi'guel J. Devaughn

U.S. Air Force Airman Mi'guel J. Devaughn graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Devaughn is the son of Crystal D. and Jeffrey B. Devaughn, and brother of Jeffrey B. Devaughn, all of Wilmington.

He is a 2015 graduate of Amy Bradley High School, Wilmington, and earned an associate degree in 2018 from Cape Fear Community College, Wilmington.

Local cadet graduates from West Point

WEST POINT, N.Y. -- Cadet Jeremy Thomas Stanley, son of Damon Stanley and Carlette Stanley of Burgaw, graduated from the U.S. Military Academy on May 25.

Stanley graduated from Pender High School in 2015.

While at West Point, he concentrated his studies in Civil Engineering. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army within the Army Aviation branch and will report to Fort Rucker, Ala., for his first assignment.