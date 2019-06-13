GREENSBORO — Patients and their families can now nominate Cone Health nurses for monthly awards, the company said this week.

Cone Health owns Alamance Regional Medical Center and MedCenter Mebane.

The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses is an international program that recognizes nurses for skill and compassion. Any licensed nurse at ARMC or The Moses H. Cone Memorial, Wesley Long and Women’s hospitals is eligible. Winners will be picked each month. A nurse at Annie Penn and Behavioral Health hospitals will be picked every two months.

Each winner will receive a certificate, award pin and hand-carved stone sculpture symbolizing a healing touch.

The award was established by the family of J. Patrick Barnes who, in 1999 at age 33, died of an autoimmune disorder.

To nominate a Cone Health nurse, visit conehealth.com/daisyaward. Nomination forms are available to patients and family members also in each Cone Health hospital.