Asheboro Police

On June 11, Sarah Ellen York reported the window of her 2001 Toyota truck was damaged by a bullet hole. The vehicle was parked at her mother’s residence on Old Liberty Road, Asheboro. No damage estimate was provided.

Recent reports

* June 2: Narcia Marie Lamb reported a larceny at a residence at Farmer Trace Apartments, Farmer Road, Asheboro.

* June 7: The assistant principal at Asheboro High School, South Park Street, Asheboro, reported a trespassing incident.

* June 11: Richard Thomas England, West Kivett Street, Asheboro, reported a breaking and entering at his residence.

* June 11: Asheboro Police responded to the Emergency Room a Randolph Health, White Oak Street, Asheboro, in reference to an assault. Briana McGriff told officers she was hit in the head with a cell phone requiring four stitches. There is a suspect in this case.

* June 11: Cierra Doniyay Marsh, East Presnell Street, Asheboro, reported an assault. No further details were provided.

* June 11: David Neil Staley Jr. reported two individuals trespassing at his business on North Fayetteville Street, Asheboro.