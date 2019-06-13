Editor’s note: To have your event listed in future editions of The Daily News, please add it to our online calendar. The calendar can be accessed at jdnews.com/thingstodo, just create an account and add your event listing.

Today

Camp Butterfly: Catalyst Baptist Church, 1985 Gum Branch Road, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 21. 888-814-8904. Hosted by Continuum Hospice Foundation for children ages 5 to 16 years who have experienced the loss of a loved one. Registration deadline June 13.

Natural Side of Fort Macon: Fort Macon State Park, Atlantic Beach, 10 a.m. June 13. Meet at the visitor center for a hike exploring the natural side of Fort Macon covering both trail and beach.

Exploring Space: Swansboro Branch Library, 1460 W. Corbett Ave., 2 p.m. June 13. 910-326-4888. Students in grades K-6th explore various kids of space in writing, art, science and building.

EmeraldFest summer concert series: Western Regional Access, Emerald Isle, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 13. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy the Christian music of Paul Coleman.

Bingo: American Legion Post 265, 7 p.m. Thursdays, 146 Broadhurst Road, Jacksonville. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, concessions at 6 p.m.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly meetings: 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Onslow Multipurpose Complex, 4024 Richlands Hwy. Pine Valley United Methodist Church, 910 Pine Valley Road, Jacksonville. Weigh ins at 5 p.m.

June 14

Youth/families program outreach event: Cape Carteret Community Market, 104 Dolphin St., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 14. 910-455-5873. Information/resources on opioid misuse and its impact on families.

Sounds of Summer Concert series: Jacksonville Commons Amphitheater, 7 to 9 p.m. June 14. 910-938-5312. The fun includes games, crafts, food trucks and live music featuring “120 Minutes.”

Nature program: “Crabs” Fort Macon State Park, Atlantic Beach, 10:30 a.m. June 14. Meet at the bathhouse to learn about area crabs.

DAV Bingo/DAVA cake raffle: DAV building, 300 Sherwood Road, 7 p.m. June 14. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Fort Macon summer concert series: Fort Macon State Park, Atlantic Beach, 6:30 p.m. June 14. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy the cajun/zydeco music of “Unknown Tongues.”

Movies in the Park: Soundside Park, Surf City, 7 p.m. June 14. Pre-show activities and food vendors with movie “Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero” at sundown.