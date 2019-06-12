Body image is important to many during late spring and into summer, and eating disorders are something people should keep on their radar.

Dr. Laura Ginther, a psychologist at the Sand Dollar Wellness Center located at 1136 Shipyard Blvd. in Wilmington, is here with some important facts that you should know about eating disorders.

1. There are different types of eating disorders

Three of the most common eating disorders are anorexia, bulimia, and binge-eating disorders. Anorexia’s symptoms include a powerful fear of gaining weight. As a result, people with anorexia starve themselves and perhaps even exercise obsessively to burn off excess calories. Those with anorexia have a deep concern for the way they look, according to Ginther, so even though they might be underweight, they perceive themselves to be too heavy or think they must lose more weight. Bulimia is another eating disorder in which people compulsively eat a lot of food, but in order to not gain weight they undergo an act of purging through vomiting, the use of laxatives or excessive exercising. “So, a difference between anorexia and bulimia is that anorexia is characterized by a lot of restriction on food intake,” said Ginther, “and bulimia is characterized by episodes of enormous amounts of food intake, which at times can lead to people feeling sick to their stomach and pain because of the amount of food that they eat, and then trying to feel better by purging.” Lastly, binge-eating disorder is where an individual eats a great amount of food as a part of their lifestyle but does not engage in the purging as seen in bulimia.

2. Eating disorders have a number of gateways

“Frequently, people who have an eating disorder have another emotional disorder or personality disorder,” said Ginther. “Eating disorders are often accompanied by depression and anxiety, so they’re not just free-standing.” Another reason someone might develop one of these disorders is because of a drive for perfection and an obsession to achieve the perfect image. Many individuals who have an eating disorder are often teenagers and others who are involved in sports. Females involved in sports such as gymnastics and cheerleading might feel compelled to undergo bingeing and purging or excessive exercise to achieve what they deem as a perfect body. The same applies to men involved in sports such as wrestling, football, or even long-distance running.

3. Treatment for eating disorders is multifaceted

“Treatment of an eating disorder always involves a care team,” said Ginther, “and depending on how severe the eating disorder is, it can depend on where that care happens.” To begin with, typically an individual is diagnosed with an eating disorder at their family doctor. Bloodwork might be done, and in someone with an eating disorder the results will show an imbalance in electrolytes as a result of someone’s bingeing and purging. The next step, according to Ginther, depends on the severity of the eating disorder. This takes into account the individual’s bodyweight, emotional stability, and more. Someone with an eating disorder will typically see a dietician specializing in disorders of this kind, and create plans to overcome the fear of eating and gaining weight. They will also benefit from seeing a psychologist to treat an underlying disorder accompanying the eating disorder itself. Those with a binge-eating disorder benefit from seeing both a mental health professional and a dietician to plan healthy meals accordingly.

4. Eating disorders can lead to more symptoms

Those diagnosed with asthma, ADHD, diabetes and certain other illnesses are more likely to be diagnosed with an eating disorder. Those with eating disorders have a greater risk of cardiac arrest. Those suffering from anorexia experience bodyfat loss and, as a result of the lack of insulation in their body, they may grow excess hair on their face and extremities to preserve heat. Alternatively, loss of hair on the scalp is another effect of these disorders. Low blood pressure, damaged organs, and bone loss are other severe symptoms as a result of an eating disorder. “In addition, people who are purging through vomiting, experience teeth erosion due to the high level of acid in vomit,” said Ginther. Those with a binge-eating disorder experience diabetes and stroke at a higher rate.

5. Eating disorders happen across a wide spectrum

First and foremost, Ginther emphasizes that people overlook the fact that those with eating disorders have an underlying condition. “When a person has an eating disorder, it’s also important to address the depression and anxiety that coexist with the eating disorder,” said Ginther. “It’s not just food related; it is emotionally related as well.” Another misconception is that an eating disorder is strictly a certain gender or race. Eating disorders are found across all races, genders, and ages. In fact, Ginther cites studies that showed that 9-year-old children were already concerned about their weight. The bottom line is, anyone can have an eating disorder, and it’s important to seek out help if you or someone you know might suffer from one.