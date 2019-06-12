ASHEBORO — After being rained out last Saturday, the Asheboro Sparring Festival: Hosted by Chino’s Boxing will counterpunch with rsetting the event for this Saturday, June 15, from 4-8 p.m. at Bicentennial Park.

The family friendly event is free and open to the public!

Get ready for exciting sparring matches, delicious food, games and activities for everyone at Asheboro’s first annual Sparring Festival.

Chino teaches all levels of boxing at Nautilus family fitness center in Asheboro, and a fun, fast-paced cardio boxing class that’s free to Nautilus members every Wednesday.

Look up Chino’s boxing Facebook Fan page for more information about this and other events.