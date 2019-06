Dr. Robert Brown and Jason Breland, co-owners of J’s Doc Dive Shop, cut the ribbon in celebration of their new business at 541 E. Dixie Drive, Asheboro. J’s Doc Dive Shop retails diving gear and supplies and offers training and certification diving classes. Pictured are Tim Malone, Councilman Charles Swiers, Councilman Eddie Burks, Chamber Chairman Matthew Smith, Dr. Robert Brown, Nevaeh Breland, Anne Breland, Logan Breland, Brittany Thompson and Justin Santiano. (Contributed photo)