MON., JUNE 10

"Amazing Grace" at Cinematique of Wilmington: 7 p.m. June 10-12 and a 4 p.m. matinee June 12 at Thalian Hall Main Stage, 310 Chestnut St., Wilmington. A documentary presenting Aretha Franklin with choir at the New Bethel Baptist Church in Watts, Los Angeles in January 1972. Details: http://www.thalianhall.org or 910-632-2285.

Turtle talk: Presented by Pleasure Island Sea Turtle Project, 7-8 p.m. at Carolina Beach State Park Visitor's Center, 1010 State Park Road, Carolina Beach. Free. 910-458-8206.

Wrightsville Beach Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Municipal Lane, Wrightsville Beach (next to Town Hall). Produce, seafood, baked goods, eggs, crafts, music vendors.

TUE., JUNE 11

Kure Beach Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Ocean Front Park, 105 Atlantic Ave., Kure Beach. Local fruits, vegetables, locally made crafts. Pet friendly.

Story Time by the Sea: 10-11:30 a.m. at Ocean Front Park, 105 Atlantic Ave., Kure Beach. Join the princess and her fairytale friends from Fairytales and Dreams by the Sea for stories, crafts, and games.

