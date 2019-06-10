Eleven boys have received the Arrow of Light, the highest award in Cub Scouting. All are members of Pack 39 at Macedonia Lutheran Church. Clark Gable is the Cubmaster. Of the Scouts below, Oliver Adams is joining Boy Scout Troop 9 chartered by Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, where Jeff Benes is Scoutmaster. The rest of the scouts are joining Boy Scout Troop 39, chartered by Macedonia Lutheran Church, where Loryn Payne is the Scoutmaster.

Oliver Adams, son of Mary Beth and Nathan Adams, is a fifth-grader at Blessed Sacrament School, where he participates in the school’s First Lego League robotics team. Oliver enjoys playing the piano and participating in theater productions at Studio 1 in Burlington. He has earned Bobcat, Tiger, Wolf, Bear, Webelos Badges, Outdoor Activity Award and 26 Adventure pins

Nathan Hooks is the son of the Rev. Nathan and Rebecca Hooks. He has been a member of Pack 39 for five years and has achieved Tiger, Wolf, Bear and Webelos badges. He earned 40 Adventure pins, the Outdoor Activity Award, and the “God and Me” and the “God and Family” religious awards through the Lutheran Church. Nathan is an acolyte and acts in dramas at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. He is a fifth-grader at E. M. Holt Elementary.

Graham Huneycutt is the son of Betsy and Chris Huneycutt. He has a love of Scouts and sports because both require teamwork. Graham likes singing in his free time. He pledges to be a good Samaritan and get his Eagle Scout Award. He has been a member of the pack for two years. In Scouts, he has earned Bobcat, Webelos and AOL Badges, 13 Adventure pins and the Outdoor Activity Award, and has served as denner.

Bryan Isley II is the son of Bryan and Ginny Isley. He has been a member of Pack 39 for three years, has served as denner, represented his pack at the District Pinewood Derby, and received 19 Adventure pins, the Outdoor Activity Badge, and the Bear, Webelos, and Arrow of Light ranks. Bryan attends Smith Elementary School as a fifth-grader. He participates in the Spanish immersion program, the AIG program, Battle of the Books, Science Fair, and Safety Patrol. He enjoys all sports, travelling, and spending time with family and friends.

Connor Lewis is the son of Brandi and Scott Lewis. Connor has been a member of the pack for three years and earned the Bear, Webelos and AOL badges, 19 Adventure pins, and the Outdoor Activity Award. He is a member at Smith Elementary School. He enjoys building and experimenting with STEM-based activities. Connor has played on a rec basketball team for four years. He enjoys being outside and hanging out with his friends.

Isaiah Raymond is the son of Edward and Jill Raymond. He has been a member of Pack 39 for three years and earned 25 Adventure pins, the Bear, Webelos and AOL badges, the Outdoor Activity Award, and the Recruiter patch. He has represented his Cub Pack at the District Pinewood Derby the last three years. He is in the fifth grade, home schooled, and has been on the A or A-B honor roll consistently. He won second place in an area elementary science fair, won first place in a writing competition, and participated in a summer theater production. He has earned various awards through AWANA and serves as a junior usher at New Life at Hocutt. He also enjoys camping, drawing, playing sports and video games, and spending time with his family.

Yancey Sartin, son of Wes and Anita Sartin, attends Smith Elementary School. He has been in Pack 39 for three years. He has served as denner, earned his Outdoor Activity Award, recruiter strip, translator strip, and 16 Adventure pins. He is a member of St. Mark’s Church and enjoys playing basketball, baseball, soccer, tennis and swimming. At Smith, he is on the safety patrol, plays viola in the orchestra, and is the history reporter on the Morning Show.

Jareth Stubbs is the son of Ken and Julie Stubbs. Jareth has been a member of the pack for two years, and has achieved the Webelos badge and earned 12 activity badges. Jareth also is in orchestra, safety patrol, Science Olympiad, and A-B honor roll at his school, Smith Elementary

Julian Tolley, son of Jay and Hope Tolley, has been a member of Pack 39 for 4 years. He attends Smith Elementary School where he is in the Spanish Immersion program, participates in AIG and Orchestra, and serves as a Safety Patrol. He is an avid soccer player with the Burlington Soccer Club and is an active member of Macedonia Lutheran Church.

Ben Vincent is the son of Hal and Sarah Vincent. He has been in Cub Scouts for one year and has earned five Adventure pins. He attends Elon Elementary School, where he serves as Student Council secretary and is a member of the Firebirds and the National Elementary Honor Society. He is a member of First Presbyterian Church, the Burlington United rec soccer team, and is active in local children’s theater productions.

Conner Wilkinson, son of Brandon and Susan Wilkinson, has been a member of Pack 39 for five years. He has earned the Bobcat, Wolf, Bear, Webelos and AOL ranks. In addition to his 14 Adventure pins, he has earned the Interpreter Badge, Recruiter Badge, and a Pinewood Derby Champion Pin. He attends Smith Elementary and is in the Spanish Immersion Program. He is an active member of Front Street Methodist where he has participated in the Hand Bells and Children’s Choirs. He plays soccer with Team United and is now a big brother to a four-month-old golden retriever puppy named Colby.