Fundraiser will benefit the Kiwanis Club

LELAND -- The North Brunswick Kiwanis Club will hold its first Pub night fundraiser, 6-9 p.m. June 12 at the Shuckin' Shack Oyster Bar at The Villages at Brunswick Forest, 1175 Turlington Ave.

Mayor Brenda Bozeman will join the event as guest bartender serving from her own beer garden.

The local band Carolina Seabreeze will be playing music from the present to the past.

There will be games for all ages.

The fundraiser will provide resources for club projects including but not limited to visits to the Cape Fear Museum for three elementary schools, scholarships to graduating seniors, as well as supplies and support for Kids World Academy, just to name a few.

Send items to new.hanover@starnewsonline.com, brunswick@starnewsonline.com or pender@starnewsonline.com at least two weeks in advance of an event.