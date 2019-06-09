Getting sued and getting prosecuted are two different things, and North Carolina courts now have a standard allowing them to require restitution in criminal cases even when defendants have already paid settlements in civil court.

The Appeals Court of North Carolina didn’t have to take up Tamora Williams’ appeal after her embezzlement conviction, but granted her a hearing because it raised an issue courts in this state hadn’t settled before.

Williams didn’t challenge her conviction, but a condition of paying $41,205 in restitution to her former employer after concluding civil suits between them with a $13,500 settlement.

She worked at Burlington construction company GCF Inc. from 2014 to 2016, according to the court’s opinion. She handled much of its finances, and had access to the business checking account and debit card. When owner Clifton Fogleman asked her to get records together to prepare the corporate tax filing, she is alleged to have admitted to spending the company’s money on herself for 17 months.

Fogleman fired her, and drew up a spreadsheet listing 354 unauthorized expenditures and withdrawals, and turned it over to the police. Police charged Williams with embezzlement.

Williams then sued Fogleman for slander and defamation, to which he responded with a counterclaim of embezzlement and theft by an employee. In 2017, Williams and Fogleman settled in mediation, agreeing they would end the civil actions against each other with the $13,500 payment to Fogleman.

“The parties hereby release and fully discharge each other from any and all claims,” the settlement reads, “from the beginning of time to the date hereof.”

In February 2018, Williams entered an Alford plea to one count of embezzlement. That means she did not admit guilt, but pleaded guilty because the state had a strong enough case to convict. The law treats it like any other guilty plea. Several other charges were dismissed in the plea agreement, according to the opinion.

Superior Court Judge Jim Roberson sentenced Williams to three years of probation with a suspended prison sentence.

There was a restitution hearing the next day, where Williams said she didn’t owe Fogleman anything more after the civil settlement, but Fogleman said he signed the settlement agreement with the understanding it would have nothing to do with the criminal prosecution.

Roberson concluded the civil settlement didn’t limit the criminal court from setting restitution, but Williams should get credit for what she had paid in the civil settlement, which meant she owed $27,705 more, according to the opinion.

Her Alford plea left her with no right to an appeal, but she could ask the court to hear her. The Appeals Court chose to because the issue in this case is a “first impression” in North Carolina, meaning courts in other states have answered this question, but North Carolina courts hadn’t.

The Appeals Court, according to the opinion written by Judge John Tyson, agreed with Roberson, noting that the state was not a party to the civil settlement so was not bound by it and could prosecute the criminal statute as written whatever the civil settlement. Restitution also serves a different purpose than a civil settlement, according to the opinion, not just to pay back the victim, but also to discourage crimes “committed against the peace of the state.”

The Appeals Court looked at how other states have settled this question, and found courts in Florida, New Jersey, Alabama and Indiana came to a similar conclusion. Just one state, according to the opinion, Minnesota, found that when an alleged victim has made a civil settlement, the state can’t seek restitution in criminal court.

The Appeals Court also agreed with Roberson that Williams should get credit for the money she had already paid in civil court.

Reporter Isaac Groves can be reached at igroves@thetimesnews.com or 336-506-3045. Follow him on Twitter at @tnigroves.