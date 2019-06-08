Cultural, lifestyle changes have left some local stations struggling to attract, retain volunteers

BRUNSWICK COUNTY -- Marcus Crisco started volunteering with the Bolivia Volunteer Fire Department when he was just 17.

He recalled that back then, the fire station was the place to be. After work, men would go home, have dinner and then head to the station to clean trucks, maintain equipment and standby in case there was a call.

“Used to, you’d have people that would come every afternoon,” Crisco said. “You’d drive by and see 10-head of people sitting out there.”

But 21 years later, things have changed. It’s after 5 p.m. on a Friday in May, but the station's halls, break room and truck bay are silent. Crisco, who’s now the department’s chief, sits in his office alone working to prepare for a live burn-training event the next morning.

The department is facing a shortage of volunteers. Crisco noted that over time, the number of those willing to give their time has steadily declined.

“But I’ve never seen it this bad,” Crisco said.

He’s put out a call to the community through social media and on the sign out front. So far, there has been little interest. The department currently has about 18 members, which is only three above the state’s minimum requirement of 15.

A nationwide issue

According to a report published by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) in March, the number of volunteer firefighters has reached an all-time low. The NFPA data shows that there were 814,850 volunteer firefighters in 2015. That number dipped to 729,000 in 2016, and decreased again to 682,600 in 2017.

North Carolina Chief Fire Marshal Brian Taylor said about 70 percent of the state’s 1,231 fire departments are classified as volunteer. He added that since 2016, data from the N.C. State Firefighters’ Association shows there has been an average decline of 600 volunteer firefighters per year. Taylor said the loss of 600 firefighters per year over a three year period has been “devastating” for the state’s fire service.

He said if one looks at the 100 counties, with an average of about 10 departments per county, it equates to an estimated loss of 18 firefighters per county. Replacing those 18 firefighters with paid staff would cost taxpayers an estimated $40,000 per position -- $72 million over the three-year period.

“When we look at the numbers that way it speaks volumes on the continued need for recruitment and retention of volunteers,” Taylor said.

A change in culture

A study published by the U.S. Fire Administration in 2007 examined the challenges in recruiting and retaining volunteer firefighters. The study found no single reason for the decline. Among the contributing factors were a decline in civic responsibility, changes in the nature of small town industry and farming, more stringent training requirements, and more demands on people’s time in a modern society.

In the case of Bolivia Volunteer Fire Department and other departments around Brunswick County, leaders believe much of the decline is due to a cultural shift. The county currently has 22 fire departments, and all but one -- Sunny Point, a federal department -- rely heavily on volunteers.

Brunswick County Fire Administrator Malcolm Smith said that at one time, those 21 departments were entirely volunteer. But these days, all are considered “combination departments” because they rely on paid staff to answer calls during the day when many of the volunteers are at work.

“That’s what has really driven this,” Smith said. “It’s more of a cultural thing. The days of someone shutting down the barbershop or hopping off the tractor and going to a fire call has changed. People don’t identify with their communities anymore.”

He added that the number of people traveling outside their communities to work has also increased. Smith said that it's easier to get volunteer participation in the evenings. But even after the traditional work day is over, there are still fewer people heading to the fire stations. Local fire officials say that’s because more people have to work second jobs to support their household, which leaves little to no time for them to volunteer.

“They’re having to work so many more hours now to bring in income for their families,” Crisco said.

Many also cite stringent training requirements for the decline. Crisco noted that being a volunteer firefighter equates to hundreds hours of training each year.

"They just don't have the time to spend sitting in classes," he said.

Shift to paid staff

Though he is the Bolivia Volunteer Fire Department’s chief, Crisco is a volunteer. He does much of the work during the evening hours. But many times, the people he needs to speak with work 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., five days a week. Crisco often has to take vacation days from his full-time job to keep the station running.

To make sure there are people that can respond to calls, Bolivia and other volunteer departments have had to add paid staff to the roster.

Crisco is in the process of interviewing candidates for a paid position at his station. He currently has one full-time staffer and two part-time positions. He hopes to add one more full-time position in the coming weeks.

Neighboring New Hanover and Pender counties have also been dealing with the decline in volunteers. Departments like New Hanover County Fire Rescue and Pender EMS and Fire have responded by relying more on paid staff.

New Hanover Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Jennifer Smith said the department still has a small volunteer program, but most of the members are career firefighters and paramedics.

“Volunteers are kind of a supplement,” she said.

Smith noted that the change happened in 2010 in order to better address the needs of the growing county. She added that now, the department’s volunteers are primarily people who desire to become career firefighters and paramedics.

“It’s not really so much community members wanting to give their time,” Smith said. “It’s more people looking to get a foot in the door and get their training done so they can get a job.”

Pender EMS & Fire also consists primarily of paid staff. Assistant Chief David Stancil said currently there are about 250 paid staff members, and between 30 and 40 volunteers.

Stancil said that volunteerism has picked up, primarily in the department’s EMS division. He noted many of those are training as paramedics to get into the workforce.

“Back when I started, we had a lot of people who were self-employed as farmers and worked in construction,” Stancil said. “During the day, they could respond and take off on a call.”

But as that changed, the department began adding paid staff. Now its stations are staffed 24-hours a day. Stancil noted that Penderlea Fire Department and Maple Hill Volunteer Fire Department still remain volunteer organizations, but contract with Pender EMS and Fire to provide paid staff during the day.

“We have a great relationship with those departments,” he said. “They provide the station and apparatus, and we provide the manpower. Volunteers still respond to call, but we’re there during the day to help.”

Incentives to help recruitment and retention

Currently, both the state and federal government are looking toward incentives as a way to increase volunteerism. The federal government has created the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant program to provide, funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter organizations to increase the number of trained firefighters in their communities. Applications for these funds are available through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

North Carolina are also working to address the issue at the state level. Sen. Warren Daniel (R-Burke) sponsored Senate Bill 416, which will offer perks to volunteer firefighters -- including a 25 percent reduction in property taxes and free hunting and fishing licenses. While many local fire officials are appreciative of their efforts, they don't know if it will be enough to lure volunteers back to their stations.

Crisco noted that only about a quarter of his volunteers hunt and fish, and many aren't homeowners.

There are already a number of incentives, including pension and retirement plans for firefighters. Many believe that even with those incentives, it will be difficult to combat the cultural shift.

"In the end it comes down to how much time somebody can put in outside of home and family," Stancil said.

Reporter Renee Spencer can be reached at 910-343-2364 or at RSpencer@StarNewsOnline.com.