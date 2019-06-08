SAT., JUNE 8

Brunswick Riverwalk Farmers Market: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday at 580 River Road, SE, Belville. 910-371-2456.

Carolina Beach Farmers Market: 8 a.m-1 p.m. at Carolina Beach Lake. Fresh and local fruits and vegetables, dairy products, wines, meats, baked goods, natural soaps, artists, crafters. Live music. Pet friendly.

Riverfront Farmers Market: 8 a.m. -1 p.m. at Dock Street, between Front Street and Second Street, downtown Wilmington. Rain or shine.

Wilmington Farmers Market at Tidal Creek: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. in the parking lot of Tidal Creek, 5329 Oleander Drive. 910-799-2667.

Shallotte Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 123 Mulberry St., Shallotte. Rain or shine. Fresh local produce, arts & crafts , and more. Also local musicians will be performing.

BATTLESHIP 101: 10 a.m-3 p.m. at 1 Battleship Road, N.E, Wilmington. Volunteers stationed throughout the ship engage visitors in specific subjects and areas including gunnery, radar, sick bay, galley, engineering, and daily shipboard life. Try on helmets, raise signal flags, “text” using semaphore flags, tap out your name using Morse code, type on vintage typewriters and more. Bring your camera.

Lecture: The U.S. Navy at the Normandy D-Day Invasion, June 6, 1944. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at 1 Battleship Road, N.E, Wilmington. For D-Day's 75th anniversary, retired Navy Captain Wilbur Jones, a nationally known Wilmington author and military historian, will discuss the U.S. Navy's role (Operation Neptune) in executing the Normandy invasion. Jones will also sign copies of his World War II books.

"This Hurricane Blows: A Cat 5 Comedy": 6 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show June 7-8 at TheatreNOW, 19 S. 10th St., Wilmington. Wilmington writer and humorist Celia Rivenbark's latest dinner theater comedy for TheatreNOW (with Kevin Parker) swirls around a topic we can all relate to: spending too much time with our family, friends and neighbors before, during and after a hurricane. James Bowling directs. $48-$52 with dinner, $22-$27 show only. 910-399-3669 or http://theatrewilmington.com/index.html.

"42nd Street": Opera House Theatre Co. opens its summer season of musicals with this comedy, set in the 1930s and based on the famous film, about a young performer pursuing her Broadway dreams. Featuring such jazzy tunes as “We’re in the Money" and “Lullaby of Broadway." 7:30 p.m. June 8 and 3 p.m. June 9 at at Thalian Hall, 310 Chestnut St. $27-$32, plus taxes and fees. 910-632-2285 or http://www.thalianhall.org/.

Find more happenings and promote your own at StarNewsOnline.com/ThingstoDo.