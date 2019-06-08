American Legion Post 68 flag disposal

LELAND -- Do you have an unserviceable flag that you don’t know how to dispose of properly? The American Legion Post 68, Leland, will conduct a fundraiser and unserviceable U.S. flag collection day, 8 a.m-4 p.m. June 15 at the Brunswick Forest

Community Commons, 2501 Brunswick Forest Parkway, Leland. All area residents are invited to drop off worn or torn American flags in the "Flag Retirement" receptacles provided that day at the Commons.

Remember - when the red looks pink, the white seems dingy, and the blue is faded and the edges are frayed, it might be time to replace Old Glory. Of course, this isn’t as simple as taking down the aged American Flag and running a new one up the pole.

There’s the question of what to do with the old flag. The U.S. Flag Code states “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning”.

The American Legion is one of the few organizations authorized by the US Congress to retire US flags. Therefore, the Post will be conducting a flag retirement ceremony to which all will be invited to attend. The Post will respectfully retire and dispose of all unserviceable flags collected. The specific date and time are yet to be determined.

In conjunction with the flag collection, Post 68 members will be serving hot dogs and soft drinks, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Food will be provided by Brodee Dogs of Leland. Donations will be greatly appreciated.

For more information, call Daniel Fortini at 413-834-4106.

Brunswick Quilters

SHALLOTTE -- The Brunswick Quilters meets 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at the Shallotte Presbyterian Church, 6070 MH Rourk Drive.

Visitors are welcome to come learn a new craft or perfect your current quilting skills. In-house classes offered by our members, give back to the community - quilts for Habitat Homes, baby quilts, walker bags for assisted living residents.

For more information, visit https://brunswickquilters.com/ or email brunswickquilters@gmail.com.

Cape Fear Orchid Society

WILMINGTON -- The Cape Fear Orchid Society will be holding their monthly meeting at 7 p.m. June 12 at the New Hanover County Arboretum, 6206 Oleander Drive. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. for plant sales.

The guest speaker will be Bill Thoms from Central Florida. He will speak on on growing and blooming Bulbophyllum Orchids (the largest genus in the orchid world.) Thoms is an internationally known speaker and expert on Bulbophyllums and has been growing orchids for over 45 years. He has won more wards for Culture from the American Orchid Society then anyone in the world.

For more information, contact Byron Price at 910-754-6906, or Pam Layne at 910-620-9349.

Coastal Carolina Camera Club

SHALLOTTE -- The Coastal Carolina Camera Club will meet at 7 p.m. June 13 at the Shallotte Presbyterian Church, 5070 Main St. Program by John Mehalik, a local photographer. Mehalik presentation will focus on composition and landscape/urbanscape photography with a slide show and discussion of his methods and expectations in choosing what he photographs when "chasing shadows and light." Details: http://www.coastalcarolinacameraclub.org/.

Kiwanis Club of Wilmington

WILMINGTON — The Kiwanis Club of Wilmington will meet at noon June 12 at the First Baptist Church Activity Center, 1939 Independence Blvd. The speaker will be Len Lecci, UNCW Professor and Director of Clinical Services for Memory Assessment and Research Services.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time. Guests wishing to attend can call Bill Malchano at 910-540-7677. Details: https://www.wilmingtonkiwanis.org/.

Lower Cape Fear Coin Club

WILMINGTON -- The Lower Cape Fear Coin Club will have their monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. June 12 at Carolina BBQ, 1602 S. College Road.

Members and guests are invited to come as early as 5 p.m. to buy, sell and trade numismatic items or just eat and chat.

The program will be on "My Favorite Coins" by LCFCC members. All members are requested to bring a favorite numismatic item to show off and/or pass around.

Anyone having an interest in coin or currency collecting is invited to attend.

For more information, visit www.LCFCC.org.

Senior Men’s Club of Wilmington

WILMINGTON -- The Senior Men’s Club of Wilmington will meet 10-11 a.m. June 14 at the Cameron Art Museum 3201 S. 17th St. All men over 60 are welcome and when you decide to become a member the annual dues are $70. Coffee, doughnuts and fellowship networking begin at 9:30 a.m. Philip Gerard will present a program on "The History of Wilmington Shipyard." For more information, contact John A. Gill at 910-686-4316 or jag4440@yahoo.com.

