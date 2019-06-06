Chino’s Boxing hosts festival in Asheboro Saturday

ASHEBORO — Chino’s Boxing will host the first-ever Asheboro Sparring Festival on Saturday, June 8, from 4-8 p.m. at Bicentennial Park off Sunset Avenue.

The family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

In addition to sparring matches, the event will feature food, games and activities for everyone.

Construction spending diverges in April

ARLINGTON, Va. — Construction spending was unchanged from March to April, with mixed results by project type for the month and for the year to date, according to an analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America of new federal spending data. Association officials urge an end to tariffs that pose a threat to construction costs and demand.

Construction spending totaled $1.3 trillion at a seasonally adjusted annual rate in both March and April, according to estimates the U.S. Census Bureau released. Public construction spending soared 4.8 percent for the month, while private non-residential spending declined 2.9 percent from March to April. Private residential construction spending slipped 0.6 percent for the month.

Cone Health studies recurrence of brain cancer

GREENSBORO — Cone Health Cancer Center joined a group of highly prestigious organizations in research about a rare cancer complication known as leptomeningeal disease. Since it is a rare situation, several institutions pooled their data to look for meaningful answers.

Cone Health Cancer Center joined Stanford University, University of Alabama Birmingham, Emory University, Mayo Clinic, Beaumont Health and Levine Cancer Institute in looking at the condition. Their findings were published in the premier brain tumor journal “Neuro-Oncology.”

The study included patients with leptomeningeal disease after previous surgery plus stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS). SRS allows doctors to treat small areas of the brain to avoid side effects.

***

