Roman trained with Canines for Service for over seven months where he learned 90 different skills to help mitigate a person’s disability.

WILMINGTON -- Wilmington based nonprofit, Canines for Service Inc., announced it has just partnered its’ 100th service dog.

The recipient of this milestone partnership is Army Veteran Corey Lee. Mr. Lee served in the Army for over nine years, deploying many times throughout his military career, where he sustained multiple injuries. The service dog selected for Mr. Lee was Roman, a tan and white Labrador Retriever mix. Canines for Service uses solely rescue dogs in their service dog training program, sourced primarily from local shelters and rescues. Roman was pulled from Rescue Animals Community Effort (RACE) out of Shallotte, North Carolina. He trained with Canines for Service for over seven months where he learned 90 different skills to help mitigate a person’s disability.

“We knew Mr. Lee and Roman would be a perfect match and in their short time together, I have already seen an incredible bond form. Mr. Lee has is more confident and independent with Roman by his side and together, they are going to do great things,” said Rick Hairston, President and CEO of Canines for Service. “With incredible support from this community, we are proud to have partnered 100 highly skilled service dogs with individuals locally, and across the country. We are very much looking forward to the next 100.”

Canines for Service provides highly trained service dogs to Veterans with mobility limitations, Traumatic Brain Injuries, and/or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and non-Veterans with mobility limitations. The individual is never charged for their service dog.

Canines for Service is a North Carolina based non-profit corporation empowering people with disabilities to achieve greater independence and enhanced quality of life. For 22 years the group has trained and certified service dogs with the help of staff, volunteers and military inmates, has continued to provide pet therapy certification classes, and helps children in our community improve their reading skills. It is the first service dog provider in North Carolina accredited by Assistance Dogs International. Since its inception in 1996, Canines for Service has provided over $16 million in services to our community.

The StarNews welcomes and will consider publishing Your Voice stories contributed by readers, nonprofits and clubs. They should be around 300 words and accompanied by a good-quality photograph. Email community@starnewsonline.com for the link to the form for Your Voice articles.