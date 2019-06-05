WED., JUNE 5

"Woman at War" at Cinematique: 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. June 5 and also at 7 p.m. June 6-7 at Thalian Hall, 310 Chestnut St., Wilmington. Halla is a 50-year-old environmental activist who crusades against the local aluminum industry in Iceland. As her actions grow bolder, her life changes in the blink of an eye when she's finally granted permission to adopt a girl from Ukraine. Details: http://www.thalianhall.org or 910-632-2285.

The Big Run: 6:30 p.m. at Hugh MacRae Park (Shelter #6), 314 Pine Grove Drive. Admission $15-$25. Features a timed 5K and an untimed 1-Mile Run. The event celebrates Global Running Day and includes post-race beer, water, ice pops, food, and cold towels. Proceeds benefit the Without Limits Youth Cross Country Camp scholarship fund to send children to camp. Register at https://its-go-time.com/the-big-run/.

Farmers Market at Poplar Grove: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. in Scotts Hill. Fresh produce, landscaping and bedding plants, herbs, salves, oils, homemade cookies, desserts, handmade soaps, jewelry, accessories, etc. 910-686-9518.

Southport Summer Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Franklin Square Park, 130 East West St., Southport. Local produce, baked goods, and handcrafted items. Details: 910-279-4616 or 910-620-2308.

THU., JUNE 6

Sunset Beach Waterfront Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 206 Sunset Blvd., Sunset Beach. Jewelry, pottery, local honey, baked goods, soaps, candles, photography, woodcrafts and much more.

Southport Summer Concert: NC Blues Kings, 6-8 p.m. at Franklin Square Park, 130 E West St. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.

Boardwalk Blast: Will McBride Group (rock, pop covers), 6:30 p.m. at Carolina Beach Boardwalk. Firework at 9 p.m. Free. 910-450-8434.

Leland Concert in the Park: L Shape Lot (country, folk, bluegrass), 6:30-8:30 p.m. at 113 Town Hall Drive. Food truck on site, coolers allowed. Free. 910-371-0148.

Summer on the Square: Randy Knight and Parrot Party (Jimmy Buffett tribute), 6:30 p.m. at the Pender County Courthouse Square, 100 S. Wright St., Burgaw. Bring a blanket or chair. Food vendors will be on site. Alcohol and pets are not allowed. 910-300-6401.

Shallotte Summer Concert Series: The Tim Clark Band (beach), 7-9 p.m. at Mulberry Park, 123 Mulberry St. Free. Bring beach chairs, picnic baskets. To check beach cancellations, call 910-253-2670.

Zion Rootz: Plays reggae music, 7-9 p.m. at the Ocean Grill & Tiki Bar, 1211 S. Lake Blvd., Carolina Beach. 910-458-2000.

