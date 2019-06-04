Has the loss of our freedoms brought on the new medical diagnosis of “burnout”?

In most states you cannot drive in your own car without wearing a seatbelt. Inside your vehicle, your private property, you are being controlled by the government. Don’t they need a warrant to search your car? Of course they do, but regardless of the illusion of privacy, you must wear a seat belt whether you like it or not. Freedom? Nope.

In the small town of Duck, NC it has recently been on social media that people are being denied access to the “public” beach through the “public access points” by spoiled homeowners who think everything is theirs. Hey, here’s a news flash — no one should be able to “own the beach” — we are all blessed to walk with our toes in the sand and enjoy the beauty of nature. Selfish and restrictive has no place here.

Are you free to voice your opinions and concerns if it includes the color of someone’s skin, the religion they are committed to or their sexual preference? Not without consequence. Free speech is lost. People get offended so easily that people have to either hold in or lie about their real feelings. That’s dangerous.

The State of Texas has joined ranks with other states that will be outlawing “red light cameras.” These devices, visible in city intersections, snap photos of vehicles passing through after a light has turned red. In most cases, it’s a simple violation and the driver (owner of the vehicle based on the plate) receives a ticket in the mail. The problem is that it doesn’t distinguish between right on red (which is legal). The controversy over the right on red and the outcry from people who feel this is way too big brother has led to the new law forbidding them.

San Francisco, California is the first city to ban facial recognition software from being used by police or other agencies. Civil liberties groups are pleased by the decision. Anyone who has seen any “high tech movie” knows how facial recognition software can be used (for good and bad purposes).

Alligators are on the march. More and more photos are showing up on social media of alligators taking a swim in the ocean on Topsail or inviting themselves into a woman’s home in Florida (not cool). We seem to be shocked and awed by this occurrence when in all reality, it is going to get far more common the more we encroach on “nature’s space.” If you choose to build 3,000 homes in the woods and along the water, where exactly do you think those critters are going to move to? Better start checking your front stoops and cool corners in your garage with a bit more care!

Remember knowledge is power and today our freedoms are being fought for (as they are being taken away) and maybe, just maybe, you need to add your voice to a freedom you find important before it’s too late.

Dorothy Royal is the owner of Surf City Guns and Ammo, mother of two wonderful children, ringmaster of a herd of miniature ponies and an avid member of the Surf City Writers Group and Topsail Book Club.