School: Waccamaw

Grade: Eighth

Best subject: Reading

Worst subject: Math

Favorite quote: Those who exalt themselves will be humbled, and those who humble themselves will be exalted.

What drives you crazy: People not getting credit for anything they’ve done

What makes you happy: A lot of things make me happy like dogs, but mainly making other people happy and reading my Bible.

Favorite book: "Goodnight Mr. Tom"

Favorite movie: "Braveheart"

Favorite color: I don’t have one honestly. I can’t decide.

Favorite food: Mashed potatoes!!

What do you do for fun: I read, sing, and talk to my sister.

Whom do you admire most, and why: My parents. My mom teaches all week, and then goes home and works a double on Saturdays. She’s always smiling, and she is optimistic. My dad has taught me everything I know about life skills and politics. He always reminds me to do my best, always be prepared and work for what I want. I wouldn’t be able to be the best I can be without him.

Educational goals: I plan on going to college, at least twice, and going to the school of math and science.

Career goals: I want to become an attorney in child custody cases and eventually the president of the United States.

For Daphne Mintz, teacher, how does this student's exemplary behavior illustrate the goals your school is pursuing? Dallas is an outstanding young lady, inside and out. She always strives to do her best and is dedicated to going above and beyond in all that she does. Dallas is a very responsible, motivated, and passionate student. Dallas never shies away from a leadership role but is also a great team member. She has a great desire to learn and is a true inspiration to her classmates. Dallas embodies the virtues and ideals that define being a Waccamaw Eagle; integrity, compassion, and diligence. Dallas is an absolute pleasure to teach and to know.