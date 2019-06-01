ASHEBORO — Hubbell Industrial Controls is seeking a Building Reuse Grant to assist in its plans for a $250,000 renovation and expansion at its Archdale manufacturing facility.

The Randolph County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing at their June 3 meeting to consider the county’s part in a matching grant to be shared with the City of Archdale.

The commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the Historic 1909 Courthouse, 145 Worth St., Asheboro.

The Hubbell project involves renovating a former medical facility across the street from the manufacturing plant on Cheyenne Drive, Archdale. The $250,000 investment is expected to result in the addition of 14 full-time jobs while retaining the current 141. Four of the positions will be highly-skilled engineers. Average annual wage is estimated at $52,641.

The grant request is for $125,000 in Building Reuse funds from the N.C. Department of Commerce. The local match would be $6,250 divided equally by Randolph County and Archdale, or $3,125 each.

Other agenda items include:

* A public hearing to consider an installment financing agreement for construction of the proposed Trinity Middle School. If approved, the financing would require a budget amendment for the capital project in the amount of $35,465,000.

* Approve Randolph County Senior Adults Association as the lead agency for the Home and Community Care Block Grant program.

* Consider the Senior Adults Association’s recommendation for Regional Consolidated Services to continue receiving Home and Community Care Block Grants for adult day care and in-home aide.

* Annual report by the Regional Partnership Workforce Development Board.

* Approve the Memorandum of Understanding between the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and the Randolph County Department of Social Services.

* Update on the CGG Range and Training Complex court case.

* Recognition for Mitchell Macon, who is retiring from Public Buildings.

* Recognition of Madeline Coggins to the 2019 State Summer Internship Program.

* Recognition of the 2019 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award winners from Randolph County.