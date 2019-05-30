Summer concerts throughout the area are a fun and free way to spend time with family outdoors, discover new local artists, explore the area, and connect with the community.

This summer, many local towns are putting on their own concerts series. Most of them have chosen their own night of the week, offering opportunities to attend regardless of schedule or commitments. Some of the bands are playing at multiple concert series, so if you miss one, or want to see one again soon, the chance is there. From hometown favorites to nationally recognized acts, original creations to cover songs, and a diverse set of genres, there should be something for everything. Here are some starting soon or within the next couple of weeks.

Jacksonville

Beginning June 14, every second Friday of the month starting at 7 p.m. and going to 9 p.m., Jacksonville will host their “Sounds of Summer Concert Series” at the Jacksonville Commons Amphitheater. All performers will be regional bands and the concert series will have games, crafts, and food trucks, making it an ideal outing for the whole family. The series will be catered to the wishes of the community, from the band down to the games.

“We did a survey for last year’s concerts and tried to get feedback,” Sean Echeverria, Jacksonville Recreation and Parks City-Wide Services recreation coordinator said. “We saw a trend for what genres people wanted to see.”

While there is grass seating, the city recommends attendees bring blankets and chairs.

All of the bands are brand new to the concert series, Echeverria said. Refreshments will be available from two different vendors, who will alternate with each concert. Pelicans SnoBalls will be there June 14 and Aug. 9, while Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard will be there July 12 and Sept. 13, Echeverria said. Games and crafts will change each week, depending on the size of the crowds. Echeverria said if many people are coming back that the department will try to switch up the offerings of games and crafts, so that it’s “not the same every time.” Pets are allowed but alcohol is not. Attendees are allowed to bring coolers with food, snacks, and non-alcoholic beverages. In the end, however, it’s all about the community and uncovering new bands.

“The whole series is geared towards getting families out there and a chance to listen to new music,” Echeverria said.

Every Tuesday in June and July from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Jacksonville Commons Amphitheater will also host the Onslow Winds Community Band and the Jazz Ensemble. Each of the two bands will alternate weeks and every performance will feature a different style or genre. As with the "Sounds of Summer Concert Series," pets and coolers are allowed but alcohol is not. Bring the family, chairs, and blankets for a lively, upbeat week-day summer evening featuring performances by the two groups of local community members.

Swansboro

SwanFest, as in years past, will be held every Sunday evening at “The Pug” Pavilion at Olde Towne Square in downtown Swansboro.

“It’s the centerpiece,” Jennifer Pearce, president of the Seaside Arts Council, said. “It’s the perfect gathering spot.”

What began in 2010 as a small, one-day festival has grown into a full summer lineup

“We have a nice mix of local bands and what I’d call regional bands,” Pearce said “We like to mix it up.”

There is a band for everyone; performers range the gamut of genres from Soul to Beetles tribute to pop. The bands are chosen by the committee of the council themselves, with local favorites asked to come back each year. Performances will start at 6:30 p.m., and when two bands play on June 9, July 28, and Aug. 11, the concert will begin at 6 p.m. While no food vendors or trucks will be on-site, many of the local restaurants, bars, coffee, and desert shops will be open for visitors.

“Honestly we did this ting to promote downtown life on Sundays,” Pearce said. “(We want) to bring a little more excitement to downtown Swansboro.”

Candy Edventure, Swansboro Food & Beverage Co, and Bake Bottle & Brew will be among the many places open Sunday evening to grab a bite or a treat before or during the show.

“There’s a lot of choices,” Pearce said. “We’re keeping it simple and giving the people what they want.”

Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot kicks off SwanFest this Sunday. Alcohol and pets are not permitted.

Surf City

Sounds of Summer hosted by Surf City will bring the bites and the bands.

The Thursday concerts will begin at 7 p.m. and last until 9 p.m.

Don’t worry about dinner, local favorites will be on hand as vendors to supply the food, according to Surf City Parks and Recreation Administrator Specialist Lori Howard. Missy’s Deli Dogs and Kona Ice will be mainstays every week, with Bill’s Front Porch joining them on June 20 and July 25, and Little Johnny’s Crab Shack will join the party on June 27, July 11, and July 18.

Each of the performers are local favorites who have played for the Sounds of Summer in years past.

“They’re really good bands,” Howard said. “I personally love every one of them.”

For the first time in the concert series’ history, alcohol and coolers will be allowed, so people can bring their beer and wine, Howard said. With food and alcohol permitted to attendees, along with familiar bands, expect an experience enjoyable for the whole family.

Emerald Isle

Grab your sandals, cooler, and furry friend because EmeraldFest will be the summer concert series hosted right on the beach.

Kicking off June 13 with Grammy-nominated artist Paul Colman, EmeraldFest will continue every Thursday on Western Regional Access beach until Aug. 15, and will start at 6:30 p.m.

All of the booking is done by Emerald Isle Parks & Recreation Director Alesia Sanderson, who said she tries to schedule a mix of local and regional bands “to give them publicity and help promote local bands to a new audience.”

However, she focused on getting performers on the ticket that interact with the crowd, making EmeraldFest one of the livelier concert series in the area to attend.

“All of the bands … are very entertaining to people of all ages,” Sanderson said. “They engage the audience and get them to dance and sing along.”

Emerald Isle has also been building a new stage over the last three years, which EmeraldFest will use for the first time this year. The new stage faces the beach strand, according to Sanderson, which give the concert series the ability to allow coolers with alcoholic beverages to be brought, as well as pets, provided they are on a leash of 6 feet or less at all times.

Morehead City

With the sheer amount of bands on the schedule, expect to find a band for everyone’s tastes.

Every Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. and lasting until about 8:30 p.m., right on the water at the Morehead City Waterfront will feature a different band. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own food, whether it’s the full meal of a picnic, or a snack from one of the local shops, the option gives everyone a chance to tailor their own experience.

“We just do music,” Kirk Peterson, Morehead City Recreation Program Supervisor said.

The No. 1 criteria for booking bands, Peterson said, is that they just have fun.

“As long as they come and have a good time and put on a good show,” he said. “They get the crowd involved and all that good stuff.”

No alcohol is allowed but pets on a leash are invited, Peterson said. Expect a friendly crowd of regulars who arrive early with their food and enjoy themselves once the music starts, Peterson said.