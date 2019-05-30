ARRESTS

The following people were arrested on felony charges by law enforcement agencies in Davidson County, and, unless noted otherwise, were either placed in the Davidson County Detention Center or released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on the date given:

• Kayla Leigh Glenn, 31, of 455 Michael Road, Lot 6, was arrested on a fugitive warrant out of Spartanburg County, South Carolina, for shoplifting, drug and child neglect charges, $100,000 secured bond, May 30.

• Samuel Thomas Glenn, 33, of 455 Michael Road, Lot 6, was arrested on a fugitive warrant out of Spartanburg County, South Carolina, for drug and child neglect charges, $100,000 secured bond, May 30.

• John Bellamy Jr., 39, of 17 Jamaica Drive, was charged with failure to register as a sex offender, $15,000 secured bond, June 7.

• Brandon Tyler Owens, 26, of 229 Tyler Drive, was charged with felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, driving left of center, $10,000 secured bond, July 23.

LARCENIES

The following larcenies more than $1,000 were reported to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and the Lexington Police Department:

• A silver enclosed trailer, a GE chest freezer and two Adirondack chairs valued at $5,570 were reported stolen from a restaurant on Plaza Parkway between 10 p.m. Sunday and 10:20 a.m. Monday.