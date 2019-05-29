No corner of Cleveland County is too far for the drivers behind a new delivery business.

Aleik Maddox and Liv Herdon partnered in April to form Go Get It!, providing food, drink, grocery and prescription delivery services across the county.

As a local musician and Lawndale native, Maddox saw how delivery services work in larger markets like Charlotte and felt like it was something he wanted to provide in his home county.

“That would be perfect for this area because there’s so many places that people want things from that they can’t get to easily, whether they don’t have cars or don’t want to make the drive,” Maddox said. “It was a huge need for the area, and I just thought it would be a good idea to start that around here.”

Rather than sticking to meals from restaurants, Maddox and Herdon thought it would be beneficial to meet other needs like groceries and prescriptions.

These services have been especially helpful for their elderly clients and busy parents.

“We’ll make more than one stop,” Liv said. “If you want groceries, we’ll do that, and pick up dinner,” Herdon said.

The owners behind Go Get It! try not to limit themselves, and even had a driver pick up an order for auto parts from a local business recently.

Being from Cleveland County, Maddox said he enjoys seeing people he knows and getting to know customers he hasn’t met yet.

Making those connections have already helped the business since it started just over a month ago.

“There’s been a lot of people who have been very willing to use our service,” Maddox said. “We’ve already got a lot of regulars.”

Customers can call or text orders or go through the Go Get It! page on Facebook. The business accepts debit, credit and cash and operates 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

Delivery costs are based on how much a customer orders.

Herdon said keeping their fees flat and adding no hidden fees is an important feature of their business model. Orders under $30 are $7.95, orders under $50 are $9.95 and orders under $75 are $12.95. Anything above that is based on a percentage of the price.

“We have no minimum or maximum,” Herdon said. “People can order as much as they want or as little as they want. If people want a coffee, we’ll go get it for them.”

To order, visit gogetit4u.com or call or text 704-412-1030.

Casey White can be reached at 704-669-3339 or cwhite@shelbystar.com.