Haywood Garner, 71, abused at least 6 children

PENDER COUNTY -- A Pender County man who investigators say sexually abused at least six children over decades will serve up to 20 years in prison.

Haywood Elwood Garner, 71, of Hampstead, pleaded guilty this week to one count of statutory sex offense, three counts of first-degree sex offense, and one count of indecent liberties with a child, according to a news release from District Attorney Ben David's office. Judge John Nobles sentenced Garner to 16 to 20 years in prison.

If Garner is ever released from prison, he will have to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life, the release states.

According to the release, between 1993 and 2006, Garner sexually assaulted five child victims. Years ago Garner performed as a clown for a Wilmington Veterans of Foreign Wars chapter, according to Pender County Sgt. John Leatherwood.

All five of the children disclosed the assaults to authorities, and the Pender County Sheriff's Office investigated. But according to the news release, investigators were not able to gather enough evidence to pursue charges.

In 2016, authorities identified a sixth child victim, and an investigation was reopened, with Leatherwood leading. Leatherwood was able to connect the assaults and identify similarities between the victims, the release states, and Garner was arrested in 2016.

Garner was eventually charged with 37 different felony charges relating to the assaults, and was charged with indecent exposure after his arrest by the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department in connection with a 2015 incident.

According to the news release, many of Garner's victims, now in their 30s, were present for Garner's sentencing and delivered victims' impact statements in court.

"The victims in this case finally had their day in court and were able to bring legal closure to a difficult period of their lives," the release quoted District Attorney David. "It is my hope that their healing will continue now that they have had a chance to speak out against this predator. We will continue to pursue these cases, no matter how old and no matter what the challenges."

