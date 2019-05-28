Asheboro Police

Recent reports

* May 7: Asheboro Police responded to a residence on Rockaway Drive, Asheboro, in reference to a sexual assault.

* May 21: Cierra Doniyay Marsh, East Presnell Street, Asheboro, reported the theft of a motor vehicle from her residence. No further details were provided.

* May 7: Asheboro Police responded to a residence on Powhatan Avenue, Asheboro, in reference to an overdose/DOA.

* May 21: Asset Protection at Walmart, East Dixie Drive, Asheboro, reported a larceny at the business.

* May 17: Benjamin Simon Goodman, Worth Street, Asheboro, reported a larceny at his residence.

* May 21: Shelia Darlene King, Lake Joel Drive SW, Ocean Isle, reported her identification was used in a fraud in the Asheboro area.

* May 21: An employee of Asheboro Honda, East Dixie Drive, Asheboro, reported a fraud at the business.

* May 21: Asheboro Police responded to a residence on West Kivett Street, Asheboro, in reference to a 50B violation.

* May 21: Liborio Garcia Lara of Los Dos Gallos, North Fayetteville Street, Asheboro, reported a breaking and entering at the business.

* May 22: Asheboro Police responded to a combative patient in the Emergency Room of Randolph Health, White Oak Street, Asheboro.

Recent charges

* Jovanta Rashawn Horton, 29, 815 Meadowbrook Drive, Asheboro, driving with license revoked, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, registration violation.

* Carlos Fernandez Perales, 66, 401 Dublin Road, Asheboro, resisting a public officer, second-degree trespass.

* Cody Wayne Carter, 28, 233 Worth St., Apt. 24. Asheboro, communicating threats, assault on a female.