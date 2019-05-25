In July 2016, we made the drastic move to North Carolina from California to chase my dream of becoming a certified Civil War historian. It meant leaving long-term jobs and many friends and acquaintances, but I felt called to pursue this course of study in the areas where those events took place. Upon arriving at the home we would be living at in Greensboro, I saw a tree that I had never seen in California. Its limbs stuck out at jaunty angles and its leaves were green in color. It seemed to confer a certain grandeur on the place, positioned precisely back from the front steps in a decidedly calculated manner, with a bright red bird sitting at the adjoining branches. Some people may say this is not true but we locked eyes and I greeted him with a “hello to you” and he chirped right back as if to return the salutation. A neighbor later told me I had seen a Cardinal, North Carolina’s state bird. I like to think he was the first soul who welcomed me to my new home and that dogwood tree silently supported his effort.

When I talked to friends in Berkeley to tell people about North Carolina, I would always bring up the dogwood tree and how many different creatures, including birds and rabbits, found safety in or around the tree. Several people told me that the dogwood was “a nothing special” tree but for me the tree was an important figure that always seemed to be present at many important moments since I moved to North Carolina.

Ever since I first laid eyes upon this dogwood tree, I was inspired to learn more about this species of tree. From basic research on Wikipedia to learning of the many dogwood festivals throughout the state, I have learned how important this tree, which is the state tree of North Carolina, is to many of the people in the Old North State. Folk wisdom states that it is not really spring until the dogwoods bloom, showy and beautiful, pink, yellow, white or red blossoms shooting their incalculable beauty into the world in a pure moment of splendor and pomp. I witnessed the transformation of the tree over the course of several days, starting around my birthday (March 27) and going through the ensuing days and weeks, as the budding leaves ushered in the coming of spring.

As spring rolled into summer and summer into fall and winter, I watched as the tree went through its phases through the different seasons, documenting them with my camera, and becoming consumed with the idea of doing so with other dogwood trees across the state. I became emotional as the tree lost its leaves and beauty in the wintertime, but as spring came again the beauty, which I had been amazed by the first time I saw it, returned with the coming of another spring.

It has been nearly three years since I arrived in North Carolina, and the dogwood tree is still there for many important moments in my life. One day as I was going to water the tree, the darkening sky suddenly unleashed a volley of rain, as if the heavens themselves were saying “don’t worry, we’ve got this covered.” I gently touched a limb in easy reach, and recited the Hebrew word “dayenu” which translates into the words “it would have been enough” and realized my dogwood tree, in any of its transformations, is simply always enough.

Nils Skudra is a native of Berkeley, California, now living in Greensboro and attending the Master's in Library and Information Sciences program at UNC-Greensboro. This is his first contribution to The Readers Write.