American Legion Post 543 Memorial Day Ceremony

ST. JAMES -- The American Legion Post 543 will hold its Memorial Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. May 27 at the St. James Community Center, 4136 Southport-Supply Road, S.E. Colors will be presented by the Post Honor Guard. The National Anthem will be sung and a memorial wreath will be placed followed by "Taps." Lois Moore will sing patriotic songs. The American Legion will perform the poignant POW/MIA Missing Man Table tableau as part of the larger ceremony. All local residents are invited to attend.

Brunswick Civil War Round Table

CASWELL BEACH -- The Brunswick Civil War Round Table will meet at 7 p.m. May 28 at the Hatch Auditorium. Registration and refreshments begin at 6: 15 p.m. The guest speaker will be reowned historian James I. “Bud” Robertson Jr. The title of his presentation will be "Are We Killing Civil War History?" The visitor fee is $10, which can be applied toward the $25 annual membership dues. For more information, contact Mike Powell at 910-278-3545, or email to mikepowell260@gmail.com. The organization’s website is http://brunswickcivilwarroundtable.com/.

Cape Fear Miata Club

WILMINGTON -- The Cape Fear Miata Club will hold a coffee social at 8:30 a.m. June 1 at Bitty and Beau's Coffee, 4949 New Centre Drive. The CFMC is a group of Mazda Miata roadster enthusiasts who enjoys day and weekend outings and social gatherings. The Club is seeking to increase their membership and cordially invites all prospective members to attend. For more information, visit capefearmiataclub.com or call Bill at 910-791-7912.

MOAA SENCLAND Chapter

The Military Officers Association of America SENCLAND Chapter will host its annual “Pig Pickin” at 5 p.m. June 7 at Hugh MacRae Park (picnic shelter #6). Annual scholarship presentations will be made to students from the local JROTC programs, as well as to veterans enrolled at UNCW, Cape Fear and Brunswick Community Colleges. The cost is $20 per person. Reservations and payments must be made in advance. For reservations visit https://sencland.org or mail check to Treasurer SENCLAND, P.O. Box 10015 Wilmington, NC 28404. (Payments must be received by June 1). Your PayPal payment or mailed check is your RSVP, therefore, no need to notify JoAnn Doleman if you plan to attend.

Jewell wins NSDAR award

WILMINGTON -- Stamp Defiance Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Daughter, Julia Walker Jewell, is the winner of the Daughters of the American Revolution National Women in the Arts Recognition Award for her original composition, "The Dance of the Coin." It is the imagined journey of a coin - a 1942 German 5pfennig - and the people who handled it on its travels from Germany to America. A performance of "The Dance of the Coin" at the Wilson Center in February featured Jewell on the piano, along with dancers and the Wilmington Symphony Orchestra. For further information about Stamp Defiance Chapter contact Jo Stroud at 910-799-9811.

Senior Men’s Club of Wilmington

WILMINGTON -- The Senior Men’s Club of Wilmington will meet 10-11 a.m. May 31 at the Cameron Art Museum 3201 S. 17th St. All men over 60 are welcome and when you decide to become a member the annual dues are $70. Coffee, doughnuts and fellowship networking begin at 9:30 a.m. Steve Henley will present a program on "Naval Reserves in the 21st Century." For more information, contact John A. Gill at 910-686-4316 or jag4440@yahoo.com.

Wilmington Woman's Club

WILMINGTON -- The Wilmington Woman's Club will meet May 27 at the North Carolina Sorosis Club House, located at 20 S. Cardinal Drive. A social will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by the business meeting at 6 p.m. The program will be provided by the Education Community Service Program, chaired by Vicki Daughtery. The featured speaker will be Harry Tuchmayer or his representative from the New Hanover County Public Library. He will discuss the libraries of today in contrast to those of past decades as well as provide an update on the libraries in New Hanover County. The Wilmington Woman's Club is a part of the NC Federation of Women's Clubs as well as of the General Federation of Women's Clubs with its headquarters in Washington, DC. Women interested in volunteerism and a desire to learn more about the Wilmington's Woman's Club are invited to attend the meeting. For more information, contact Lois at 910-791-3740.

Send items to new.hanover@starnewsonline.com, brunswick@starnewsonline.com or pender@starnewsonline.com at least two weeks in advance of an event.