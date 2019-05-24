Stepp to do book signing in June

Gayle Hamilton Stepp, author of “The Circle Unbroken: Stories Remembered, Adapted and Enhanced,” will be presented at a book signing on Wednesday, June 12 ,at 6:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall of Hendersonville Presbyterian Church, Hendersonville, North Carolina.

Stepp will share stories about the people and events which inspired her to write the “The Circle Unbroken.” The book explains how work was accomplished on the farm, and creates the atmosphere of a small town, growing with the times, including national and world events. Stepp named the fictitious town Hamblin, and created the family, Beaumont, referring to her Irish roots. Sharing traditions and relating their lives to the history around them helped expose the atmosphere of the town during each passing period of history within the book.

An optional catered meal will be served at 5:25 p.m. for $8 per person before the 6:30 p.m. presentation and book signing. Reservations are required for the meal. The presentation and book signing are open to the public, and books will be available for purchase before and after the event. Reservations are not required for the presentation and book signing; and everyone is welcome.

The church is located on the corner of Seventh Avenue and Grove Street. Parking is available in the Sixth Avenue parking lot.

Call for artists for juried arts and crafts festival

Hendersonville First United Methodist Church is seeking artists in all media interested in participating in the 19th annual indoor festival on Saturday, Nov. 2. More than 700 attended last year's festival and 1,000 are expected this year with an expanded marketing effort.

Proceeds will support the 5th Avenue Fund, a local FUMC self-help mission.

Visit www.fumchvlnc.org/ministries/missions for details and an application. The priority deadline is Wednesday.

Mills River Presbyterian seeks arts, crafts

Arts and crafts specialists are being sought by Mills River Presbyterian Church to participate in a Craft Show and Sale on Saturday, Dec. 7.

“We’ve created a new community event that we believe will be very timely at the start of the holiday season,” said Pastor Randall Boggs. "Right now we’re looking for artists who wish to participate by hosting a table and selling their items. Our church has held a similar activity in the past, but this is the first time we’re opening up booth opportunities to the public.

“Tables are limited and we definitely plan to maximize the space available to assure a wonderful event for everyone in our area,” he added.

The craft sale will be held in the Fellowship Hall of the church at 10 Presbyterian Church Road in Mills River. Anyone interested in displaying their crafts should contact Jean Tody for details at 803-360-2975.

Mills River Vacation Bible School

"Camp Out … Getting S’more of Jesus" is the theme for the Vacation Bible School (VBS) program at Mills River Presbyterian Church.

It is spen to children from 18 months to 13 years old, VBS will be held from 4-6:30 p.m. on June 24–28.

The free daily VBS will include outdoors- and nature-themed activities based on “the elements” of earth, wind, fire and water. Each day will start and end with music, led by MRPC Christian Education Director Andrew Hiler. Dinner is included each evening for the children, including a “camp out” dinner the last day on June 28 with a campfire and s’mores.

Children throughout the Asheville and Hendersonville areas are invited to attend the hands-on interactive program at no cost. People interested in registering children to participate must call the church office by Monday, June 20, at 828-891-7101.

Mills River Presbyterian Church is located at 10 Presbyterian Church Road in Mills River (off of School House Road). For more information, call the church office at 828-891-7101.

Registration for Summer Music and Drama Camp at Trinity

Children who have completed first grade through high school are invited to spend a week learning about singing, acting and dancing this summer, and then show the world what they’ve learned in a performance of "Good King Jehoshaphat," a musical created by Kathie Hill.

The music and drama camp will take place summer mornings from June 17-21 at Trinity Presbyterian Church and conclude with performances on Saturday, June 22, and Sunday, June 23.

This is Trinity's eighth Music & Drama Camp led by Cindy Clark, NBCT. Cost is $20 per camper, $50 maximum per family, and scholarships are available. Activities at the Camp include learning the music, dance moves and speaking parts, along with time for crafts, games and refreshments. All campers will receive a camp T-shirt.

Registration forms are available at www.trinitypresnc.org and at Trinity Presbyterian Church (PCUSA), 900 Blythe Street, Hendersonville. Call Trinity at 828-692-6114 for more information.

'Kids Mini-Medical School' set for Seventh-day Adventist Church

Hendersonville Seventh-day Adventist Church will host "Kids Mini-Medical School" on June 24-29 from 9-11:30 a.m.

It will be held at Hendersonville Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2301 Asheville Hwy, Hendersonville.

Vacation Bible School at Emmanuel Baptist

Emmanuel Baptist Church will hold its Vacation Bible School at Giddyup Junction on June 23-28 from 7-8:45 p.m. on those days.

Ages 2 through adult are invited.