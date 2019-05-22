GRAHAM — The man recorded punching a protester at the "Silent Sam" Confederate monument pedestal on UNC-Chapel Hill’s campus was charged last week with breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house and assaulting her boyfriend.

Barry Lee Brown, 41, of 5809 N.C. 49 S., Burlington, was charged Monday, May 13, with felony breaking and entering to terrorize, misdemeanor violation of a no-contact order and simple assault. According to warrants sworn by Alamance County sheriff’s deputies, Brown broke into his former girlfriend’s house in Liberty while she was home to “harass her about her boyfriend and to assault her boyfriend.”

On April 8, District Court Judge Katie Overby ordered Brown to have no contact with the woman after he was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female April 6. According to warrants, he pushed and grabbed her. The Times-News is withholding her name as a victim of domestic violence.

Brown, a member of ACTBAC, often called a neo-Confederate group, was charged with simple affray in Chapel Hill on Aug. 25 after punching a protester who was blocking him from bringing flowers to the pedestal where the statue stood before a crowd pulled it down Aug. 20. He was found guilty in Orange County District Court, but has appealed that verdict. His next court date in Orange County Superior Court is in Oct 7.

Brown is scheduled to appear in Alamance County court June 6 on the felony breaking and entering to terrorize charge.