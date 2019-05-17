1. Check out the festival

Bring the family to Pink Hill for its annual RoseFest May 18. Come see the vendors, entertainment, antique car and truck show, dancing, demonstrations and more along with delicious food. The fun begins at 10 a.m. in downtown Pink Hill. For more information, visit rosefest.org.

2. Join the fun, beat the bridge

Lace up your best running shoes and come out for the Beat the Bridge 10K/5K May 18 in downtown Jacksonville. As part of the Jacksonville-Onslow Sports Commission race series, the race will start in Riverwalk Park and venture through Jacksonville across two bridges, however, virtual races are also available. Partial proceeds benefit the Semper Fi Fund. Those who pre-register can pick up packets May 17 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Marine Chevy, 1408 Western Blvd. in Jacksonville. Registration on race day is from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. at Riverwalk Park. Both the 10K and 5K races begin at 8 a.m. To register early, visit athlinks.com. For more information, visit racejosc.com.

3. See what’s on stage

Come out for a local production of Mamma Mia! presented by the New Bern Civic Theatre and Carolina Creations. Show times are May 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m. and May 19 at 2 p.m. The New Bern Civic Theatre is located at 414 Pollock St. in New Bern. For tickets, more show dates and information, visit newberncivictheatre.org.

4. Get hired

Come out to the City of Jacksonville Seasonal Hiring Event and learn more about positions available with the parks and fleet departments. The event will be May 18 from 9 a.m. to noon at the City of Jacksonville Parks Department located at 1152 Commons Drive in Jacksonville. The event will offer the chance to talk to a hiring manager and complete applications. Staff and computers will be available to help job seekers. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and pass a background and drug screening. Job pay ranges from $11 to $11.40 per hour. Most seasonal jobs continue through October. For more information, visit JacksonvilleNC.gov/Jobs.

5. Spend a day at the park

Head to Kinston for line dancing, food, games, a dunk tank, obstacle course, giant slide, animals and contests along with lots of ball games at the annual Day at the Park May 18. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bill Fay Park located at 1105 Lynn Drive in Kinston and will be fun for the whole family. For more information, 252-939-3332 or visit the event on Facebook.

6. Drink in the cuddles

Head to the island May 19 and enjoy a delicious mimosa and get to know some furry friends looking for a forever home. The inaugural Mutts and Mimosas adopt-a-thon will be held May 19 at the Emerald Isle Wine Market from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Market will partner with Colonial Capital Humane Society for wine tastings and a chance to get to know puppies and kittens looking for a family. The Kings Restaurant food truck will also be at the event. The New Bern-based Colonial Capital Humane Society is a no-kill shelter that operates on donations and help from volunteers. Emerald Isle Wine Market is located at 9102 Coast Guard Road in Emerald Isle. For more information, visit the event on Facebook.

7. Run the bridge

Take part in a unique run over the brand new Surf City bridge at the Bridge Day 5K. The race over the Surf City’s new $54 million bridge, with 65-foot vertical clearance will be May 18 beginning at Sound Side Park. The race will help “bridge the gap” for mental health awareness by helping others understand the need to more education, information and tolerance for those affected by mental illness. Register now at its-go-time.com. Early registrants can pick up packages May 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Sears Landing, 806 Roland Ave. in Surf City. Race day registration is from 7 to 7:45 a.m. The race begins at 8 a.m. at Sound Side Park 517 Roland Ave. in Surf City. For more information, visit its-go-time.com.

8. Get creative

Open your mind, bring your curiosity and be prepared to get in touch with your inner creativity at the Innovate: Living From Your Creative Center workshop May 18 in New Bern. The workshop will explore how fear holds back innovation, help participants find their passion and encourage, motivate and expound individual creative energies. Be prepared for breath work, guided visioning, painting and other exercises that teach more about the creative center. Bring a snack or lunch. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the New Bern Arts & Wellness Center located at 919 Broad St. in New Bern. For tickets and more information visit newberncenter.com and soulkindling.com.

9. Head to the open house

Come out for great music, good food and tastings at the May Open House at Walton’s Distillery. The event will be May 18 from noon to 5 p.m. and will feature music by Russ Varnell & His Too Country Band, food from Smithfield’s and lots of tours, fun and fellowship. Walton's Distillery is located at 261 Ben Williams Road in Jacksonville. For more information, visit waltonsdistillery.com.

10. Get in on a great read

Look for your next adventure through the pages of a book at the Kinston – Lenoir County Book Sale. Hosted by the Neuse Regional Library the event will be May 17 from 1 to 5 p.m., May 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and May 19 from 2 to 6 p.m. Hardbacks, paperbacks, DVDs, magazines, children’s books and video games will be on sale. The Neuse Regional Library is located at 510 N. Queen St. in Kinston. For more information, call 252-527-7066.