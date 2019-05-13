SURF CITY — A convenient transportation solution is rolling into town Memorial Weekend.

The Surf City Shuttle, a women-owned and women-certified business, will shuttle shoppers, diners, and beach goers around town.

“We started this business because we felt the service was much needed,” said Michelle Kosinski, who started Surf City Shuttle with Devon Shirley, via a Pender County Tourism news release.

The two shuttles are 15 passenger buses. They will make loops around Surf City — as many as 30 to 40 loops per day. They will offer a Mainland Loop and an Island Loop with more than 25 stops. The shuttles are outfitted to haul bicycles and beach chairs.

The Surf City Shuttle will offer a variety of passes — by day, week, monthly or seasonal. Children under the age of 12 ride free of charge with adults.

Hop on and hop off with Surf City Shuttle. Look for them at Bridge Days, May 18, at Soundside Park.

All services are available for purchase online at www.surfcityshuttle.com.

Surf City Shuttle is hiring drivers, preferably our local school bus drivers. For more information call 910-333-3349.