The Beta Epsilon Chi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at James Sprunt Community College was recently recognized with several awards during the annual conference for the Carolinas Region in Orlando, Florida. The awards received are as follows: Carolina’s Region Five Star Chapter Award; Carolina’s Region Super Stars for Outstanding Performance in PTK and Carolina Regions Programs Award; Outstanding Participation in the Carolinas Region Honors in Action Program Award; Outstanding Participation in the Carolinas Region Service Program: Support for Seniors; Phi Theta Kappa of the Carolinas 2019 Distinguished College Project Award; Distinguished College Administrator: Brian Jones, associate vice president of student support services.