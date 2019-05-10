“The New Ministry of Truth” by Maurice L. “Chipp” Naylon IV is the story of a combat advisor’s deployment to Afghanistan to illustrate one of America’s gravest betrayals.

For nearly two decades, the United States has sent its youth to fight and die in Afghanistan, all the while failing to define a clear political objective to be achieved by these military means. This failure came to a head as 2014 rolled into 2015, and the U.S. government declared an “end to combat operations.” These empty words failed to align with the reality on the ground; they simply forced our nation’s warfighters to shoulder the risk of combat without the ability to defend themselves. This is the story of that time, about America’s new “Ministry of Truth” and the service members sent to carry out its whims.

The author attended the United States Naval Academy and commissioned into the Marine Corps. In his nine years in the Marines, he served as an infantry officer in a variety of roles with a group of absolutely incredible people.

