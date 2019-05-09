Down to their last chance, needing one win for a 2A upper state title, Landrum turned to a talented freshman.

Evan Siary turned out the lights on Andrew Jackson’s season, keying an 8-1 win and earning the Cardinals a trip to the 2A state final. They are scheduled to host Oceanside Academy, from Mt. Pleasant, in Saturday’s series opener.

Siary was brilliant on the mound for the Cardinals in the second of a possible two games for the right to advance to state. Named to the 2A All-State team earlier in the day, Siary showed he deserved every bit of that billing, shutting down a Volunteers offense that scored 13 runs in the opening game of the night. He gave up just three hits, striking out 12 and walking four. He struck out the side in the third inning following a walk, and again in the sixth, and had two strikeouts in the first, second, and fifth.

“His composure is unreal,” Landrum coach Daniel Little said of Siary. “He did a tremendous job. But the whole team showed a lot of composure. I think it helped that we’d been in that spot before. Fox Creek came over here in the district final and beat us, and we had to respond. That was the whole thing tonight. One pitch at a time. We really responded well.”

Siary’s only spot of trouble came in the top of the fourth, when he walked batter and another reached on an error to put two on and nobody out for the Volunteers. The lead runner was erased on a third-to first double-play but Bry Neal followed with an RBI single, the Volunteers’ first hit of the game, to plate their lone run.

By that time, the Cardinals were firmly in control. They grabbed a 3-0 lead in the first on a walk, two errors, and Siary’s RBI hit. The Cardinals stole five bases in the inning. They advanced twice on wild pitches in the third, when they scored two more runs as Cooper Gentry and Patrick Clark had RBI hits to make the lead 5-0.

“Our offense is to be aggressive,” Little said. “We’re trying to get to 1-0. Then we can go. When we get up on people and can run what we do, we can make it tough.”

Landrum responded to Andrew Jackson’s run in the fourth with a pair of their own, with Siary drawing a bases-loaded walk to score his brother, John, and Cole Williams plating a run on a groundout to first to make it 7-1.

Siary just continued to cruise, getting two strikeouts in the fifth and three more in the sixth. He allowed a leadoff single, then got the first out in the seventh before giving way to John, who closed out the game with a popup to short and a groundout.

“Everything was working,” Siary said. “It started in the pen. I found three pitches right out of the pen and my defense just took it from there. We took a punch in the mouth that first game, but we came out in the second game with a lot of energy.”

Andrew Jackson blasted Landrum 13-7 in game one to force the deciding second game. The Volunteers got six runs in the second inning and five more in the third, building an 11-2 lead. Landrum rallied to cut the deficit to 11-7 in the sixth, but Andrew Jackson tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the top of the seventh and held on for the victory.

Will Hudson hit a three-run homer to key a six-run outburst in the second inning, and the volunteers scored five more in the third to build the early lead.

Todd Harris and Williams drove in runs for Landrum in the first inning, while Gentry added an RBI in the third and Zander Steele and Evan Siary drove in runs in the sixth for the Cardinals.