The City of Jacksonville has been approved to receive more than $4.8 million for debris removal following Hurricane Florence, according to a press release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on Thursday.

Jacksonville hired contractors to remove vegetation and other debris throughout the city from public rights of way, and FEMA is reimbursing the cost of that debris removal from the time period of Sept. 7 to Dec. 18, according to the release.

"FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work," according to the release.

Through the program, FEMA reimburses applicants for at least 75 percent of the eligible cost paid, according to the release. The other 25 percent is covered by the state of North Carolina. For Florence debris removal, FEMA is covering $3.6 million. The federal share is paid directly to the state and the state disperses the funds.