Onslow County

The following meals will be served at Onslow County Schools for the week of May 12:

Breakfast

Monday: Chicken biscuit, applesauce and orange juice.

Tuesday: Cinnamon crumb cake, raisins and apple juice.

Wednesday: Sausage/pancake on a stick, applesauce and orange juice.

Thursday: Cinnamon roll, raisins and grape juice.

Friday: Baked donut, fresh fruit and orange juice.

Lunch

Monday: Choice of one: Corndogs or tangerine chicken with rice. Choice of two: stir fry vegetables, baby carrots, and tropical fruit pearls.

Tuesday: Choice of one: Cheeseburger or oven roasted chicken. Choice of two: roasted potatoes, baked beans and Mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Choice of one: Chicken sandwich or macaroni and cheese. Choice of two: broccoli, Fruitables gold rush and pineapple.

Thursday: Choice of one: Chicken nuggets or sloppy joe on bun. Choice of two: garden salad, grape tomatoes, and fresh fruit.

Friday: Choice of one: Pizza or chef salad. Choice of two: corn cobbettes, baby carrots, and fresh fruit.

All meals served with choice of milk.

Camp Lejeune

The following meals will be served at Camp Lejeune Dependent Schools for the week of May 12:

Breakfast

Monday: Poptart, applesauce and fruit juice.

Tuesday: Sausage biscuit, mixed fruit, and fruit juice.

Wednesday: Oatmeal, fresh fruit and fruit juice.

Thursday: French toast sticks, mixed fruit, and fruit juice.

Friday: Mini waffles, pears and fruit juice.

Lunch

Monday: Corndog nuggets, baby carrots, romaine/spinach salad, and fresh fruit.

Tuesday: Cheeseburger or tuna salad on lettuce; mixed vegetables, baked beans, peaches and fresh fruit.

Wednesday: Pepperoni or cheese pizza; peas and carrots, corn, applesauce and fresh fruit.

Thursday: Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, baby carrots, pears and fresh fruit.

Friday: Cheese pizza or pulled pork sandwich; baked beans, romaine/spinach salad, peas, cole slaw, and mixed fruit.

All meals served with choice of milk.

Carteret County

The following meals will be served at Carteret County Schools for the week of May 12:

Breakfast

Monday: Breakfast on a stick or donut holes, toast, cereal, apple juice and fresh fruit.

Tuesday: Breakfast pizza or poptart; cereal, toast, fruit juice and fresh fruit.

Wednesday: Sausage biscuit, cereal, toast, oatmeal, orange juice and dried fruit mix.

Thursday: French toast sticks, cereal, toast, fruit juice and fresh fruit.

Friday: Egg and cheese biscuit, grits, cereal, toast, apple juice and fresh fruit.

Lunch

Monday: Choice of one: Chicken nuggets or chilidog. Choice of two: cole slaw, baked beans, mixed fruit and apple juice.

Tuesday: Choice of one: Chicken sandwich or grilled ham and cheese sandwich. Choice of two: garden salad, tater tots, peaches, and fruit juice.

Wednesday: Choice of one: Chicken pot pie or cheeseburger. Choice of two: carrot souffle, broccoli with cheese sauce, apple crisp and fruit juice.

Thursday: Choice of one: Turkey taco with trimmings or pepperoni pizza. Choice of two: refried beans,corn, fresh fruit and fruit juice.

Friday: Choice of one: Cheese sticks with marinara or peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Choice of two: sweet potato souffle, fresh fruit and fruit juice.

All meals served with choice of milk.

Jones County

The following meals will be served at Jones County Schools for the week of May 12:

Breakfast

Monday: Breakfast pizza, cereal, juice and fruit.

Tuesday: Fruit muffin, cereal, juice and fruit.

Wednesday: French toast sticks, cereal, juice and fruit.

Thursday: Cinnamon bun, cereal, juice and fruit.

Friday: Mini pancakes, cereal, juice and fruit.

Lunch

Monday: Cheeseburger or pizzasticks; sweet potatoes, turnips and mixed fruit.

Tuesday: Sausage egg and cheese biscuit or pizza; potatoes, baby carrots and fresh fruit.

Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce or corndog; garden salad, ranchero beans and pears.

Thursday: Taco with trimmings or pizzasticks; broccoli, peas and peaches.

Friday: Grilled cheese sandwich or hot dog; green beans, corn and fresh fruit.

All meals served with choice of milk.