The Asheboro City Board of Education will meet Thursday night beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the North Asheboro Middle School Theater.

Prior to the start of the meeting, there will be a Policy Committee meeting at 6 p.m. and a Finance Committee meeting at 6:45 p.m.

The agenda includes:

* Special recognitions and presentations for the Asheboro High School Booster Club in the monthly Community Spotlight by Leigh Anna Marbert, the Asheboro High School Media Center in the Board Spotlight by Dr. Penny Crooks and the 2019 Apple of Excellence Outstanding First Year Teacher, presented by Carla Freemyer.

* Policies recommended for approval that involve contracts with the board, continuing contracts, purchase of services, grants and funding for special projects, gifts and bequests, fiscal management standards and daily deposits.

Personnel, a budget amendment and a 2019-20 budget request are also listed on the agenda, as is the topic of an Asheboro High School overnight field trip to the State FFA Convention in Raleigh on June 18-20.

Dr. Drew Maerz will address several policies recommended for 30-day review, including policies regarding school safety; a procedure for discrimination, harassment and bullying complaints; stewardship of resources; alternative learning programs/schools; the student dress code; weapons, bomb threats, terrorist threats and clear threats to safety; the operation of School Nutrition Services; ethics and the purchasing function; preaudit and disbursement certifications; federal grant administration; and the School Finance Officer.

The Asheboro City Schools Academically/Intellectually Gifted Plan will also be up for a 30-day review.

Superintendent Dr. Terry Worrell will give a May update on 2018-19 board goals as part of the superintendent’s report.

Upcoming events will be discussed, including award programs and concerts, AHS graduation on June 7 at 7 p.m. and a retirement breakfast on June 10 at 8-10 a.m. in the AHS gym.

The board will also open up the floor for public comments early in the meeting, for citizens who sign up to address the board. Each individual speaker will be allowed 3-5 minutes for remarks. Issues or concerns involving personnel matters are not appropriate for the public comment setting.

Isaac Diaz, an AHS senior, will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.